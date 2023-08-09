Lions Sign Versatile Running Back, Waive Recently-Signed WR

Signed and waived in the span of less than a week. Such is life in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions announced on Twitter they waived wide receiver Avery Davis on August 9, just four days after signing him to their 90-man roster. To replace him, the Lions signed running back Devine Ozigbo.

#Lions have signed RB Devine Ozigbo and waived WR Avery Davis. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 9, 2023

Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Ozigbo has spent time with four other organizations. He has posted 29 rushing yards on 14 carries and 75 receiving yards with 14 catches in 25 regular season games.