Lions DC Aaron Glenn Fires Message at Start of Training Camp

Expectations are high for the Detroit Lions entering 2023. With the Lions winning eight of their last 10 games last season and making improvements to the roster through the NFL draft and free agency, it’s not hard to see why.

But the Lions haven’t done anything beyond winning nine games or finishing in second place of the NFC North in nearly a decade. That fact isn’t lost on Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The 51-year-old coach is entering his third season as DC with the Lions. The team went from 3-13-1 in 2021 to 9-8 last season. But Glenn said it’s now time to get to another level this fall.

“Now we’re at that part to where it’s time to get over that hump and get to the next level,” Glenn told The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett.

The Lions Building a Culture, Aiming to ‘Get Over that Hump’

A new coaching staff taking over a broke team such as the Lions isn’t easy. Detroit had won 14 games in the three seasons before Glenn, head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes arrived in 2021.

Then, one of the first things the organization did under its new leadership is trade its best player and leader — quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Glenn admitted during his interview with Birkett that it wasn’t a fun first season for him. But things have steadily improved to where a big jump is possible for the team in 2023.

“I think my first year, we took some lumps. Going into our second year, we still took some lumps then you start to see us improve,” Glenn said. “Going into our third year, now you see the influx of defensive personnel so I’m expecting us to improve even more.”

A big part of why the Lions have improved is because of the culture Campbell, Glenn and the rest of the coaching staff established in their first season.

So while the Lions only won three games in 2021, the team laid the groundwork needed for a winning franchise.

“I think last year kind of proved that No. 1, the culture was there from the first year that we started to build, the culture is getting to where we want it. Damn near there,” Glenn said. “And I think maybe by Week 6 or 7, the identity of who we are — and just defensively speaking — started to really, really show up.

“And I think that’s one of the keys of us winning and being in the position that we were in.

The new additions on Detroit’s defense figure to be key too. The Lions drafted pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston in 2022. One or both could have a shot at double-digit sacks in their second years this season.

This past spring, the Lions drafted middle linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round. Then, they picked defensive back Brian Branch and defensive tackle Brodric Martin on Day 2 of the draft.

All three could play significant roles during 2023.

In free agency, the Lions added cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to bolster a group that finished 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed last year.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Calls Team’s Hype Train ‘Out of Control’

NFL analysts such as ESPN’s Louis Riddick expect the Lions to fulfill Glenn’s goal and get over that hump this season. But because of those expectations, the hype around Detroit heading into training camp is very high.

Campbell reminded his team through the media as camp opened that to reach the next level, the Lions still have to earn it.

“I think as always, the thing that’s gonna worry you is the hype train,” Campbell told the media on the first day of training camp. “I mean, as with most coaches, this thing is just taking off and it’s out of control right now and that’s fine, as long as we stay focused on the job at hand and the work.

“I just keep going back to that. We’ve got to put the work in and earn it.”

The Lions will get their first chance at that hump Glenn described in their preseason opener on August 11 against the New York Giants.