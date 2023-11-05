NFL Under Fire After Lions LB Fined for Hit on Jimmy Garoppolo

The NFL handed down punishment to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the five-figure fine is now drawing some criticism.

The league on November 4 announced a $14,871 fine for the rookie linebacker for a roughing the passer penalty on a fourth-quarter hit when he went low on Garoppolo. Replay showed that Campbell was tripped as he rushed the quarterback, sending him to the turf where he made contact with Garoppolo just below the knee.

The fine led to pushback online, with some claiming that there was no way Campbell could have avoided the low hit.

Jack Campbell’s Fine Draws Controversy

Campbell’s fine led to some sharp criticism, with some saying the league has gone too far in the name of safety and protecting the quarterback.

“The NFL keeps stealing money from players ESPECIALLY from the ones that don’t make that much to begin with,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m a Raiders fan & don’t believe he should be fined for that. Smdh”

The NFL fined #Lions LB Jack Campbell $14,871 for roughing the passer — a low hit on #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo last week. pic.twitter.com/AsJ2LuSPcD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2023

“The offensive lineman tripped him… most humans when tripped fall… lol how is this even a penalty or a fine,” another fan wrote. “I get it the refs missed the trip and called the penalty but a fine?? crazy”

Reporter Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit wrote that while Campbell did not intentionally hit Garoppolo low, which could have negated the flag and fine.

“FWIW, Jack Campbell clearly trips over the left guard’s foot before his roughing the passer penalty,” Reisman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Reading the rulebook, it’s hard to tell if that matters. ‘It is not a foul if the defender is blocked (or fouled) into the passer and has no opportunity to avoid him.’ “

Lions Ramp Up Defense

The Lions earned praise for their performance in the October 30 win over the Raiders, with head coach Dan Campbell saying they did well stopping the Raiders both in the air and on the ground.

“Outstanding, top to bottom, those guys really came through,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “That was one of the things we talked about transitioning from play pass into the rush and then working the games on third down, and those guys they all go hand in hand.

The Lions held the Raiders to 157 total yards on offense, with Garoppolo going 10-for-21 with 126 yards and one interception. The aggressive Lions defense also sacked Garoppolo six times — all in the second half.

The win moved the Lions to 6-2, giving them a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. The Lions entered the season as favorites to win the division for the first time since 1993, and have lived up to expectations so far — thanks in large part to the aggressive defense.

The Lions have a bye week to rest and a chance to continue their winning ways on November 12. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 predict that the Lions have a 59% chance of winning their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.