Lions Connected to ‘Vertical Field-Stretcher’ as Good Value Addition

Heading into the offseason, it’s obvious that the biggest needs for the Detroit Lions are on defense. But depending on how free agency goes, the Lions could also look to add at wide receiver.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger argued that Detroit should consider signing 26-year-old wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

“Westbrook-Ikhine is the vertical field-stretcher with good run-blocking chops that could be a nice complementary piece in Detroit’s offense,” Spielberger wrote. “With big paydays looming for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and many others, they need to start filling out the roster with good value additions that fill a specific role well.”

The four-year veteran receiver ended 2023 on injured reserve. But in 14 contests, he had 28 receptions and 370 receiving yards. He also scored 3 touchdowns in his fourth season with the Tennessee Titans.