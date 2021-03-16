Lions Defensive Lineman Drops Major Hint About Future on Twitter [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have gone about a major roster reconstruction in recent days, but that doesn’t mean that everybody is going to be leaving town when all is said and done.

Such could be the case for defensive lineman Nick Williams. Signed last season as a free agent, Williams had an up and down first year with Detroit leading many to think he might be on the chopping block this offseason. Plenty of his teammates have been moving on lately, however Williams could be safe in the end.

On Tuesday, he tweeted about being excited to taste kneecaps in 2021. Unless he was referencing a shift in his diet toward cannibalism, it was a clear shout-out to head coach Dan Campbell and the 2021 Lions.

Let’s see how these kneecaps taste this year 🤟🏾 — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) March 16, 2021

Detroit has cut multiple players in recent days, but Williams doesn’t seem to be a lock to move on at this point in time, and looks closer to staying. That’s good for the team’s depth in the trenches pushing toward a new season on the field.

Nick Williams Loved Dan Campbell Hire

Early after Campbell was hired, reactions from players were sparse but a reaction did come in from Williams on Twitter fast about the move, and it was clear that the lineman is very fired up for his new coach. The reason? He’s blue-collar and “straight from the mud” just like a player.

Oh I’m loving Coach’s attitude, Blue-collar worker. Str8 from the mud 😈 — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) January 21, 2021

As Campbell takes over the team, it’s clear that he is going to be a favorite of the players as well as the fans given this innate ability to connect. As he enters the team, everyone has heard about his ability to mesh with players, but this adds a new level to it given how quickly it seems to have happened.

As for biting kneecaps? Williams admits that he will be in to do whatever it takes to win with the new staff.

If it means winning uhhhh yea — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) January 21, 2021

It’s clear that Williams is still ready to bite kneecaps in order to keep his place on the team moving forward.

Nick Williams Statistics

If Campbell and Williams can mesh, it would be huge for the Lions given what he means to the team’s defensive front n terms of depth. Williams has bounced around the NFL a bit early on in his career. He started his career as a seventh round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, and by 2014, had joined the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending a few seasons there, Williams departed for the Miami Dolphins, and spent a season there before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2018. While with Chicago, Williams had a solid 2019 season, with 6 sacks and 42 tackles.

Known for his ability to be a pass rush disruptor, Williams might not offer the Lions much against the run, but he can get after the pocket as his numbers in 2019 prove. After putting up minuscule stats everywhere else, Williams came into his own with the Bears last season, setting career highs in every category. The hope is with more starting time, the 30 year old can continue to play a big role and come into his own in the league with Detroit. This past season, Williams put up 1 sack with just 23 tackles, so obviously, the team could stand to use more from the lineman.

2021 could be a make or break season for Williams, but with depth thin up front and the NFL Draft lacking in impact lineman, it seems his future could still be with the Lions.

