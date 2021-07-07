Top Reasons Why Lions Should Strike Trade for N’Keal Harry

The Detroit Lions have made it a goal to find more difference makers for their rebuild, and as a result, the team should be leaving no stone unturned in their efforts, including a potential trade for N’Keal Harry.

Such a trade has already been said to be a good fit for the Lions given some of the circumstances, but there are more reasons than just one that the match could be a quality one for the team.

What are the positives of a potential Harry deal for the Lions? Here’s a look at some of the biggest plusses from this potential move from the Detroit perspective.

Detroit’s Wideout Depth Remains Shaky

The Lions have tons of options for next season, but all of them are either on par with someone like Harry or potentially even more unproven. Tyrell Williams hasn’t stayed healthy. Breshad Perriman hasn’t been able to stick on one NFL roster. Names like Quintez Cephus, Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond haven’t seen enough passes to be considered anything other than intriguing options. For all the positives Amon-Ra St. Brown brings, he is a rookie at the end of the day. Harry could instantly give the Lions a little bit of punch at a position that has seen some players added that have questions of their own and are largely unproven in the league.

Harry Could Blossom Given a New Chance

Time and again, young players given up on in one spot go somewhere else and find a brand new football life. Lions fans have watched it with their former players, so potentially, it’s time for the team to find a reclamation project of their own to work with. Harry isn’t damaged goods at this point of his career, and now could be the right time for the right scenery change to help and jump-start his career. Getting him to a young team without many expectations like Detroit could be a great move for both parties and give him a great shot at rejuvenating his career.

At Age 23, Time Remains on Harry’s Side

Harry is not a veteran wideout who is on the downside of his career, nor is he a player who has had multiple bad injuries and is looking like a shell of his former self. Simply, he’s a player who hasn’t worked out as well as possible in his setting and needs a scenery change. At 23, Harry could be part of the present as well as the future for the Lions. Taking fliers on these types of players would be a very good idea for Brad Holmes to help in trying to build his roster to last for the future.

A Big-Play Wideout Would Help Jared Goff

This offseason, all the talk has been about how the Lions have not surrounded Goff with nearly enough weapons. Trading for a player like Harry would give the Lions a definite boost given the fact that questions have swirled about who will be catching passes for Goff this year. What better way to show Goff you continue to be serious about him as quarterback than to get him yet another weapon for the offense? Getting Harry could give Goff even more confidence about his new wideout group heading into a new season on the field.

Cost of a Harry Trade Not Likely Prohibitive

The Lions likely would not have to cough up a first-round pick for Harry. They probably wouldn’t even need to cough up a second or third rounder either. The discussion could begin with a middle-round selection, which would be a huge value to the Lions given everything else Harry would bring to the mix for the team. If the Lions could get Harry for a fifth-round pick or later or in a swap for another struggling player on the roster bubble, it would be a winning move for the franchise. Given how desperately he wants out, the Patriots may have to accept a deal like this.

