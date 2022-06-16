Major Projection Revealed for D’Andre Swift’s 2022 Role With Lions

One of the players the Detroit Lions are depending on the most to have a big season is running back D’Andre Swift, and so far, he looks to be on the right track to doing just that.

Healthy and more durable looking, Swift is setting out on attacking in a big way as a runner, and he could be eying an even more dual-threat role to keep him more dangerous when all is said and done.

Swift, solid in between the tackles, could be poised to play a major role for Detroit’s passing game this season. That’s a fact that PFF’s fantasy wing gleefully tweeted about, in response to a point made by Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com about Swift’s role in the 2022 offense.

As a whole, this is a good prediction to see. The Lions want to see Swift get unleashed a bit more within the offense, and getting him the ball out of the backfield will be a huge advantage for the Lions this season toward generating more big plays and excitement for the offense.

It’s hard to set forth a plan for the offense without the benefit of seeing much of the team, but having Swift getting touches as a pass catcher would seemingly be a huge advantage for the Lions in 2022.

Swift’s Skillset Could Trend Toward Alvin Kamara’s

There’s a player in the league who Swift could look to duplicate with this kind of role. Not only is Swift a weapon running the ball, but he seems to be an even better difference maker catching it out of the backfield, which means he could become the kind of dynamo that becomes an important player in the offense. That is something the Lions clearly know.

Since Swift came into the league, there’s been a temptation to compare him with Alvin Kamara, the do-everything stud of the New Orleans Saints. Finally, after a few years in the league and some stats to put with the case, it’s looking like Swift is a player who could be on that kind of trajectory for the Lions.

So far in his career, Swift has piled up the receptions, with 108 to his name thus far. That’s the most by any Lions player through their first 26 games as the team’s PR account pointed out. He was also the first Lions running back to amass 1,000 yards from scrimmage since 2014. Those are Kamara-type numbers if ever there were any in the league.

It isn’t just the stats that show this trajectory for Swift, though. The 2021 highlights paint a picture of a player who could be well on his way to making the same kind of impact in the league that Kamara has for so long.

If there’s one coach who will know how to help Swift reach back and find this level, it is Dan Campbell. Campbell came from New Orleans where he had an up close seat to how the Saints used Kamara and how they were able to maximize his potential. For that reason, there’s a good chance that Swift can accomplish the rare feat of becoming a close copy of the elusive back.

Swift’s Inclusion Within Pass Game Could Unlock Lions Offense

The Lions could be looking for just this thing to help in unlocking their offense for 2022. While the team suffered a lack of big plays down the field in the passing game, finding a way to get others involved is a recipe for overall success. Swift is fast enough that he can make people miss out of the backfield and do some major damage on the field in terms of overall playmaking. Ben Johnson would be smart to see Swift’s ability level as another advantage for him in terms of generating the kind of plays needed to sustain drives and move the ball down the field. Having Swift loose within the passing game will also help take some of the wear and tear off of him in between the tackles.

If Swift gets things turned up with the pass as predicted, it could be a big development for the Detroit offense this season. The Lions need some players capable of turning it on to get better, and Swift could be just that guy for the team.

