D’Andre Swift Makes Major Claim About Lions’ Offense This Season

The Detroit Lions have stepped up this season offensively, and from start to finish have managed to turn over a new leaf with regards to scoring.

Seven times the Lions have gone over 30 points in games this season, and they continue to be a top-three offense statistically in the league. All of that leads running back D’Andre Swift to a big conclusion. The Lions do have one of the top offenses when everything is going well.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, January 4, Swift was asked about where his team was at on that side of the ball. As he said, it’s easy to see how that group is evolving into one of the league’s best.

“We can be as good as we want to be. When everybody is on the field and everything is clicking the right way, I feel like we’re a top-five offense definitely,” Swift told the media.

A big reason for the success of the offense has been its overall depth. At receiver, the Lions have five contributing players. At running back, the team has gotten solid games from three players including Swift’s running mate Jamaal Williams.

As Swift said, he wants to see Williams achieve some Lions history during Week 18’s game.

“Amazing. He’s got an opportunity to I think tie Barry Sanders’ (touchdown) record this week. Hopefully he gets two so he can surpass him and then I think he needs six yards to get 1,000 so can’t wait for him to achieve that, especially in Lambeau Field against his old team. I’m all for it,” Swift admitted.

If Williams can get that done, the Lions will be off and running in a big game, and perhaps ready to show that their offense is indeed worthy of being thought of as one of the top groups in the league.

Already, Swift himself seems to think that the team is at that point.

Swift Feels Blessed With Winning Season

This season has been an up and down one for Swift. At some points, the running back has been able to carry a big load. At others, he has struggled to stay on the field thanks to injury.

Still, though, Swift believes he has had a solid season, and is continuing to do good things, As he said, he has faced down adversity and helped his team have a great bounce-back season on the field.

“It’s going real good, like I’ve been facing adversity since week one, but just being blessed enough to go out there each week and compete with my teammates and the type of season that we had. I’m just proud to be a part of it,” Swift said. “Winning season, winning a lot more than years prior so just the way that we come up with overcoming adversity, things we go through week in and week out, (I’m) just proud to be a part of it.”

What happens this offseason with Swift remains to be seen given he will be due for a new contract in 2024, but he’s been putting his best foot forward lately to be able to have a big impact. That’s something which is very notable, indeed.

Swift Showed MVP Effort Week 17

It hasn’t been often this season that Swift has been able to be called the MVP by himself, but on this day, he was. With 117 total yards and two touchdowns, Swift was a big reason the Lions were able to dominate Chicago 41-10.

Perhaps his biggest score of the day was his second one on second-and-nine in the third quarter. The ball was slung to Swift, and he put on some nice moves and got into the end zone for the 38-10 lead.

Early in the game, Swift ran the ball to the left side on first down and took the ball in to give Detroit a 14-10 lead in the game.

'23 on the calendar and 32 in the end zone!#CHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/6tHlSUE5Kn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2023

Swift showed he can be a difference maker for the Detroit offense in this game, and perhaps be a big reason that the Lions’ offense is evolving into one of the more dangerous units in the entire league.