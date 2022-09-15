Lions Wideout Explains Physicality, Toughness of Team’s New Offense

The Detroit Lions have made toughness a mindset for their entire team, and for proof of that, one only need look at the team’s wideout room.

Normally a group that can be classified as divas or players who need their ego stroked, Detroit’s wideouts are a rare breed in NFL circles. This group strives to be as tough as the rest of their teammates, and get after it in the trenches as well.

All of the wideouts are willing blockers, and most take complete pride in that aspect of their game. That includes DJ Chark, who admits that mindset is something that is filtered down and expected in the Lions’ wideout room.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, September 14, Chark discussed where the offense is at, and admitted that physicality is already a major buzzword for the team as a whole no matter what position is played.

“I think the offense is pretty physical across the board receivers blocking obviously, offensive line blocking, tight ends, running backs making great plays,” Chark told the media of the team’s first game.

Though the Lions put up 35 points on the day and 181 yards on the ground to go with three touchdowns, Chark admitted

“Things that we can work on? Just our consistency, our communication out there, being game one we kind of missed a few things in our communication but other than that, I think it’s a great stepping stone to build (from),” Chark said.

One thing that doesn’t have to be addressed, however, is the team’s mindset. As Chark explained, that’s already looking like a finely oiled machine.

Chark: Toughness a Lions Receiver Mindset

No matter how many points get put up or what happens on the field, the Lions want to be able to count on their offense always being tougher than the opposition. That’s a mindset and ideal that comes directly from the wideout room.

As Chark explained, a couple of the younger players have helped make toughness and physicality a part of the team’s culture to where blocking and putting bodies on the line is an expectation.

“I think that’s kind of just the identity in the room. Credit (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, Kalif (Raymond), two of the smaller guys but they go out there and they get after it,” Chark said. “I don’t have an excuse because I’m kind of bigger so I want to show up every time I watch film. It’s just in the receiving room, that’s something that we take seriously but it also opens up the passing game once the balls start moving and we’re breaking it for 20 yards at a time, then we can get behind guys.”

The Lions’ offensive line already figures to be elite, but if the wideouts pave some holes, the entire team could be better off for it. That is a point of pride amongst the group.

Chark Enjoyed Solid Debut Game for Lions

With all due respect to running back D’Andre Swift, who was the difference maker, Chark made perhaps the catch of the day to keep the Lions in the game and give them a shot to win at all.

Late in the fourth quarter on third down, the Lions targeted Chark in the corner of the end zone against Darius Slay. Chark managed to get to the corner of the end zone and haul in a fantastic catch:

Chark may not have had a robust stat line in this game with 52 yards and one touchdown, but he showed why he could be a huge target by getting into the groove of the game late. He has to build on this performance for Week 2.

In the game, Chark dropped a few passes he likely would have wanted to have back as well, but he stuck with it and made an impact play in crunch time for the team. As he told the media, it was nice for everyone to see the connection he’s worked on this offseason pay off.

“I feel like that’s something that me and (Jared Goff) were able to do quite often in camp. It was good to see it translate now,” he said. “It’s time to just make it more smooth, more routine, things like that but it’s great to know that he had that confidence in me to you know just throw me a ball like that against one of the (guys I) consider the games best corner. Anytime I get that opportunity, I got to make my quarterback right.

As a debut goes, this was a pretty good one for the wide receiver, who is clearly happy to be back in the groove with his new team and showing the toughness that is expected of him.

