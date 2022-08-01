Lions Offense Draws Key Praise From First Padded Practice

The first camp day in pads represents a big chance for players on a team to show out, and the Detroit Lions took that to heart on Monday, August 1.

Appearing in pads for the first time this training camp, the Lions were given a shot to show how physical they could be within reason. It seems they were able to deliver in a big way on the field.

Early in camp practice, the Lions were drawing rave reviews for their toughness, specifically on. the offensive side of the ball. Detroit News reporter Nolan Bianchi admitted he felt as if the team’s offense was “a little more physical”

#Lions are rocking and rolling early on first day of pads. Offense a little more physical thus far. Hockenson blew up Hutchinson off the line before hauling in a pass and Sewell laid out Okudah a play later — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) August 1, 2022

“Lions are rocking and rolling early on first day of pads. Offense a little more physical thus far. Hockenson blew up Hutchinson off the line before hauling in a pass and Sewell laid out Okudah a play later,” Bianchi tweeted.

To hear the Lions came out with a tough mindset right away is good news. Not only will it help establish some solid habits, but it could get the defense keyed in, as well.

Just another example of iron sharpening iron during an NFL training camp.

Penei Sewell Shows Physicality Early in Camp

It’s possible the biggest bit of news from the first day in pads involved one of the team’s key stalwarts along the offensive line in Penei Sewell.

During his rookie season of 2021, Sewell was long seen as one of the more physical players up front. He adjusted well as the season went on, and was never shy of a challenge. It seems Sewell is carrying that over into 2022 significantly.

In practice, Sewell was cited for laying out cornerback Jeff Okudah while doing work by Colton Pouncey of The Athletic.

Penei Sewell just destroyed Jeff Okudah — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) August 1, 2022

“Penei Sewell just destroyed Jeff Okudah,” Pouncey tweeted.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic added a bit more context, saying that the play happened on a screen pass in space, showing Sewell’s readiness.

In space — 10 yards away from the snap — on a screen. Sewell is ready to go. https://t.co/47wm5zWfy8 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) August 1, 2022

“In space — 10 yards away from the snap — on a screen. Sewell is ready to go,” Baumgardner proclaimed.

If anyone was worried about Okudah’s health on the play, they need not be, either. Pouncey quickly revealed that Okudah bounced up after the hit. That’s good news as it relates to helping him shake off rust.

It seems as if Sewell has picked up right where he left off last season in terms of toughness and mindset which is very good news.

Physicality Key for Lions’ Offense in 2022

It can go without saying that the team’s defense is going to be physical, but to hear that Detroit’s offense was matching or exceeding that intensity in practice is noteworthy for the team.

Since Dan Campbell took over, the Lions have made physicality a focus on offense. They haven’t always had the personnel to deliver, but with improved line play, that might change in 2022. The team wants to be tougher at the point of attack, and also stronger with regards to their ground game.

During a few games in 2021, the Lions showed signs of this. The team manhandled the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 16-16 tie rushing for 229 yards, and did the same during a blowout 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals where they seemed to wear the opposition down.

This season, the Lions want to show they can be consistently physical on offense. If this first day of camp helped set a trend, that could end up being big for the team.

READ NEXT: Josh Reynolds Praises Lions’ New Wideout Room