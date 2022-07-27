T.J. Hockenson Explains Why He Believes in Lions’ New-Look Offense

The Detroit Lions were a changed team down the stretch in 2021, and the team is attempting to bottle that momentum as the 2022 season begins.

A way the team chose to get that done was by promoting Ben Johnson to the offensive coordinator role. Johnson had a heavy hand in the offense that finished the season helping the Lions put up numbers, and is also helping to craft the offensive plan for this year.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson doesn’t mind that one bit. In fact, Hockenson can be seen as a major fan of Johnson as well as the offense he is trying to implement. When speaking with the media on Wednesday, July 27, Hockenson revealed that he and Johnson have grown together, which might only end up making both more dangerous this year.

Play

T.J. Hockenson meets the media after Day 1 of Detroit Lions Training Camp Watch Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson speak to the media after the first practice of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage July 27, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like:… 2022-07-27T20:48:54Z

“Like I’ve said before, Ben’s my guy. I mean, I’ve been with him since he was a quality control (coach) so it’s been fun to see him grow. He’s been through so many offenses and so many things and he’s seen me too. There’s a part of that where he’s seen what I can do,” Hockenson told the media. “He’s seen I can be split out by the numbers and win against the defensive back, win against a corner and that’s nice to have as your offensive coordinator. (To) have somebody that can trust in you.”

While Hockenson wasn’t laying down the gauntlet to talk smack ahead of the new season regarding what the team could do, nor did he give away any game plan, he did offer a prediction for the season that fans will enjoy.

“We’re gonna have fun with it. I mean, he’s gonna let me do some things and I’m excited for it,” Hockenson said with a smile.

Finding a way to make a dismal offense that only averaged points per-game in 2021 more exciting always seemed like the top goal. Now, it’s only a matter of proving change is real on the field.

Hockenson Appreciates Lions’ Offensive Additions

Another way the Lions have chosen to renovate the offense? By adding some different players to the mix. With guys like DJ Chark and Jameson Williams coming into the mix, the Lions have added some new elements. Along with the healthy return of D’Andre Swift and others, Detroit suddenly has pieces. Hockenson likes that a lot.

“That’s a great feeling honestly, just to see everybody in the huddle and see weapons We got guys that can blow the top off, and we’ve got guys that can win one-on-ones,” Hockenson said. “That’s really nice to be able to have and you know, it’s harder on defenses too because they can’t focus on one guy. They can’t have two guys on one. If they do, then there’s mismatches everywhere else, so I think we’re gonna have a little bit of fun this year.

Some of that fun will come in the form of weapons the Lions brought back, and Hockenson was quick to cite a player he got to know late last year as a good example of potential immediate difference makers on the field.

“It’s nice to have guys like (Josh) Reynolds, DJ (Chark), guys that could just blow the top off and and run by defensive backs and corners. We’re gonna have a little fun for sure,” he said.

As Hockenson explained, the Lions now have more ways to hurt teams. The more weapons there are, the harder it is to contain a team. As a result of these changes, the Lions could be even more difficult to defend.

Johnson Drawing Rave Reviews From Lions This Offseason

If Hockenson’s praise for Johnson seems like it is familiar, that’s because multiple Lions have praised their new coordinator this offseason. Frank Ragnow referred to Johnson as “brilliant” during offseason workouts. Chark also maintained he liked what he was seeing back in the spring. Johnson himself said he is empowering Jared Goff within the offense, something that is likely to win the coach points with his locker room and quarterback. Add it up and it seems as if the Lions are attacking things in the right way as it relates to finding meaningful change on the offensive side of the ball.

If Hockenson has his best year yet behind a resurgent offense, Johnson could be the person to thank. As Hockenson explained, familiarity might end up being be everyone’s best friend this season.

READ NEXT: Lions Biggest Letdown Game Revealed for 2022