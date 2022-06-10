Frank Ragnow Proclaims Top Lions’ Coach ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Incredible’

The Detroit Lions made a notable change last season that helped spark a late turnaround, shuffling their offensive staff. A person who had a hand in the changes was Ben Johnson, and now, Johnson has the title of offensive coordinator in 2022.

While it’s still up in the air how many plays Johnson will call, it’s clear he is still a person who will have a big say in what the offense looks like. According to Frank Ragnow, that’s great news considering how good he is as a coordinator.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, June 9, Ragnow was asked about his new offensive coordinator and what he has done so far. As he explained, it’s been a quality start for Johnson, a coach that Ragnow considers to be excellent already.

Play

Detroit Lions Media Availability: June 9, 2022 | Frank Ragnow Watch Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow speak to the media June 9, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-06-09T20:28:17Z

“I just think Ben’s brilliant, man. I can’t say enough about Ben Johnson. I think he’s an incredible head coach and the way he’s communicated to us and simplified it to us but yet still complicated (it) to maybe who we’re playing, I think it’s going to be very advantageous,” Ragnow told the media.

Ragnow sees the way the Lions are having a chess match between coordinators as described by Dan Campbell, and he thinks that is great news as it relates to making everyone better. He also beleives that another year in the system is helping to make everything crisp for the team.

“We’re having to counteract (the defense) and I think Ben and Aaron Glenn are going at it too which has been great. Very competitive, but it’s also like everybody’s more comfortable with each other. Last year we barely knew a lot of these coaches, so as everyone goes on we can get into the next level of things and I think it’s been good.”

Already, Ragnow thinks Johnson himself has helped in that transition given his ability to communicate and relate to the players given his age. As a result, he has the Lions humming at this point.

“I think just the way he’s an incredible communicator. He’s super relatable,” Ragnow said. “I think him just being younger helps for sure, but then he’s just very relatable and like I said, these (are) complicated things we’re doing as an offense, but the way he simplifies it and gets it across so guys can just play fast. I think that’s very special.”

If Johnson can put things in layman’s terms and continue to be relatable, there’s no telling how good Detroit’s offense might be during the 2022 season. If that ends up being the case, Ragnow would likely not count it as a surprise getting to see his coach work up close and personal all the time.

Ragnow Cautiously Optimistic About Lions’ Offense

In terms of that offense, Ragnow himself likes what he sees as it relates to the Lions perhaps being a dominating force on the field this year. Even though that’s the case, he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself at all considering he’s seen the ups and downs the league can offer.

“We got some dudes, look around that huddle and then up front I like to think we’ve got some dudes too. But we really can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. There’s so many times where offenses look great on paper, then what happens if an injury happens or whatnot? So we just gotta take it one day at a time really, build that chemistry that comfort and understanding of the offense and i think we could be pretty special,” Ragnow said.

In the end, Johnson could be a reason the Lions are special, but the same could be true for Ragnow himself considering the literal as well as symbolic position he will occupy for the team this coming season.

Ragnow Important for Lions’ 2022 Line

No pun intended, but Ragnow is an obvious center of attention for the Lions. While the team has to feel confident in the young Evan Brown given he came in and steadied the ship without Ragnow in the fold, they’d likely not want to rely on Brown long-term if they could help it. Ragnow is the elite of the elite in the NFL at his position, and he makes the entire team and line better. Detroit’s line took a notable step back when he was lost with a toe injury last year, so this time around, Ragnow has to stay healthy. The good news? He’s already proven as very durable during his run in the league, with 49 starts under his belt.

If Ragnow stays healthy, the Lions line could be one of the best in the league with him leading the way up front. If that happens, the team’s offense could be elite and led by an elite coordinator.

