Writer Speculates Lions May Hire Super Bowl Winner Minus Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson’s future as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions has been a hot topic for many fans as well as the media.

Johnson could be primed to be a hot candidate the rest of January as the league’s coaching carousel starts to spin. That could create a situation where the Lions have a gaping hole on their staff and need a quality replacement.

One such replacement could already exist on the market in former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, and that could be especially true if he does not land another head coaching job quickly.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News recently speculated that in a tweet, and as he said, the chemistry between the two during joint practices in 2022 could be a big reason why that’s the case.

“If Ben Johnson comes out of nowhere to get a head job, and Reich doesn’t get another opportunity this offseason, it wouldn’t surprise me if the latter is one of Campbell’s first calls. The operation of the joint practices this offseason showed good chemistry between the two,” Rogers tweeted.

Reich used to play quarterback in the NFL, and played 13 years in the league, the majority with Buffalo. He finished his career with the Lions in 1997 and 1998 and put up 6,075 passing yards with 40 touchdowns.

Lately, though, Reich’s biggest influence in the game has been as a coach. He started as an intern with the Colts in 2006, and progressed to the Chargers as offensive coordinator. Eventually, he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and claimed Super Bowl 52 with the team along with a signature call in “Philly Special” to help them win it.

Play

Eagles "Philly Special" Trick Play In Super Bowl 52 Thanks for watching and Subscribe for more! youtube.com/c/budleewiser All rights and content in this video/music and "Credit" go to the NFL & its broadcasters like ESPN, CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ect.. and/or others. I do not own any music or footage in this video. No copyright infringement intended. Used for entertainment purposes only and for… 2018-02-05T02:05:44Z

Reich spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Colts, but was fired. Whether or not he elects to coach again quickly or go back in a coordinator role remains to be seen, but Rogers’ point is an interesting one regarding his potential future in Detroit.

Insiders See Johnson as Hot NFL Coaching Name

How likely is Johnson to go? At this point, that could be a formality once the coaching process gets underway.

Heavy.com insider Matt Lombardo recently called Johnson one of the three best fits for the Denver Broncos opening. As he said, his work with the Detroit offense is a big reason he should be high on that list.

Specifically, Johnson’s strengths may translate to plenty of other openings across the league as well, which Lombardo went on to point out in the piece. Johnson’s ability to scheme a solid ground game and have success with plenty of different underrated players could point to his viability as a candidate according to the insider.

“Johnson’s ability to maximize the talent he’s been given, while crafting old school gap-oriented running game that has gashed opponents all season long will make him a popular name in front offices around the league. The question might become whether (Russell) Wilson is the most attractive quarterback of any of the franchises seeking a new head coach this offseason,” Lombardo wrote.

Seeing what Johnson has done to the Lions might help others to be very interested in him as a candidate for their own openings. Whether it’s Denver or somewhere else, the Lions could be poised to have a lot of competition for Johnson, who is a hot name.

In the end, it will be Johnson’s decision whether to leave this offseason. He’s already deferred those conversations for another day.

Whenever the Detroit season ends, Johnson is likely to be high on the list of plenty of teams. That could make him a hard coach to retain providing he gets an offer he cannot refuse.

How Lions Could Replace Johnson at OC

If Johnson goes, how will the Lions choose to proceed with replacing him? It’s a complicated question given Johnson’s own rise from obscurity to one of the brightest young offensive minds in the league.

When Johnson was promoted from tight end coach following the departure of Anthony Lynn in 2021, Detroit elected to elevate him from within. On the staff now, there are plenty of other candidates in Johnson’s ilk who have paid their dues similarly and enjoyed success.

Running back coach Duce Staley could be a name to watch, as could tight end coach and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Both are young, captivating names and could follow Johnson’s lead. It’s possible that Dan Campbell could go back to calling plays as well, as he did that along with Johnson down the stretch during the 2021 season.

Certainly, the team could look to the outside for a replacement as well, which is what Rogers speculates they may do. if that’s the case, Reich is probably one of the best options if available given his resume and coaching acumen.