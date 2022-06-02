Why Lions Offensive Line Has Slight Advantage Over Browns for 2022

It seems the Detroit Lions have been building one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but how do they stack up against their closest competition in the mind of fans?

That was a question that was recently asked by Pro Football Focus, and while the answers online may have differed, it’s clear that it’s a concept worth pondering for fans in both cities given the age, experience and attributes of all the players involved.

Basing their experiment on three players, PFF asked fans on Twitter which line they would rather start with if they were building a franchise. For Detroit, the players were Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. For the Cleveland Browns, the players were Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin.

Naturally, such questions are hard to answer given the abundance of different outcomes one can come to in their head. Still, it seems fairly obvious which way the scales should be tipping at this point in time for the head-to-head battle between a couple long-struggling teams suddenly with plenty of upside.

PFF Analyst Had Lions, Browns Battling for Top Line

It’s easy to see why these teams would be the picks. Already, the site had them battling for the top spot in terms of the best lines in the entire league. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions line is taking on the look of one of the best in the league according to analysts. Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner is the latest, and he has Detroit’s group as a top-five line in the league placing in the three spot for 2022.

The best offensive lines in the league per @PFF_Mike 💪 pic.twitter.com/BqyV9rsR3Y — PFF (@PFF) May 28, 2022

The only teams Renner has above Detroit? The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. Just behind the Lions are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, meaning the Lions are in contention with some of the best of the best in football in terms of talent up front.

With an elite line such as this, the Lions could certainly challenge for a much better season if not try and make a run. How the team does will likely depend on what happens with the defense and skill positions, but having an elite line that compares with some other contenders is a great start for Detroit. This factor should also help quarterback Jared Goff to feel comfortable in the pocket, which could help the Lions have a better than expected year.

In the past, the Lions would not have come close to this elite grouping, so this is a tribute to the team building that’s gone on lately on that side of the football.

Lions Offensive Line Seems to Have Most Upside

In terms of who should win this battle, even though the Browns have been building a solid front, the Lions could have the slight advantage due to age. Detroit’s starters are players all in their 20s, with the oldest exceptions being Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, each of whom are 28. Bitonio himself is 30, which gives the Lions a bit of an advantage in the age department at one spot. The Lions also seem to have the center with the highest upside in Ragnow, and a Pro Bowl caliber guard in Jackson. Sewell is also incredibly young, transitioning to the league last year flawlessly at both tackle spots. With players like Evan Brown, Tommy Kraemer, Matt Nelson and Ryan McCollum providing substantial depth, the Lions might have an advantage in terms of others on the roster, too.

To be clear, however, this is splitting hairs. It seems as if the Lions and Browns have both built offensive fronts capable of clearing the way for their skill position players on offense in order for the betterment of the team.

At this point, the Browns’ line has accomplished just a bit more than Detroit’s in terms of playoff and individual success. That is why many might consider them just a bit ahead right now. If the Lions have as good a season as many anticipate, however, this could change in a big way for the future.

