Analyst Reveals Why D’Andre Swift Was Offseason Loser From Lions Moves

The Detroit Lions have made plenty of big moves this offseason, and perhaps one of the biggest was the addition of running back David Montgomery.

Montgomery entered this offseason while Jamaal Williams exited, and he gives the Lions a new dynamic element out of the backfield to go with D’Andre Swift. How well those two complement each other is becoming a big question ahead of the start of next season.

Already, though, many see Swift as the loser in this scenario, especially in a fantasy football setting. With Jammaal Williams out of the picture, Swift may have had the chance to be a feature back in the minds of some. As Montgomery exits, however, that could be out the window.

Bleacher Report and analyst Gary Davenport took a look at some of the biggest losers from a fantasy perspective thanks to free agency moves. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Swift made the list for Detroit.

As Davenport explained, while Williams leaving should have cleared a path for more value, Montgomery’s immediate entrance isn’t likely going to help matters for Swift’s stat lines in the year ahead.

“The good news for Swift’s fantasy value is that Williams and his 17 rushing scores from last season are now in New Orleans. The bad news is that the Lions replaced Williams with former Chicago Bears tailback David Montgomery. Swift has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry twice in three years and has averaged over 50 receptions per season. But it’s painfully clear that the staff in Detroit sees him less as a lead runner and more as a complementary piece,” Davenport wrote in the piece.

Swift has put up decent stats in his career, going for 1,680 rushing yards and 18 scores and 1,198 rushing yards with seven scores. How he is used with Montgomery will be interesting to note. It’s possible that the Lions do consider him more of a complement piece, and give the reigns to Montgomery, who has been a workhorse back in the league.

Regardless, Swift is still likely to make the most of the touches he does have. With that in mind, seeing how he adjusts is going to be critical for fans as well as those who maintain him in fantasy leagues.

David Montgomery: D’Andre Swift ‘Nasty’ as Runner

As it relates to the relationship with Swift and Montgomery, it’s clear there isn’t going to be any worries about production or who sees the ball more.

Speaking at his introductory press conference on March 16, Montgomery explained that he is there to do whatever the team needs, and he feels happy to be getting into a situation where he has a quality group of backs to work with for the future.

“Being able to have a great room, being able to have Craig Reynolds be back, Jermar (Jefferson), being able to play with Swift too will be nice. I came from a great running back room and I’m walking right back into one so I’m excited to get around those guys and play football,” Montgomery told the media.

More directly, Montgomery said that he has known of Swift since college, and always respected him. He’s excited to get on the field with Swift because he sees him as a “nasty” talent.

“He’s nice. I knew about it when he was at Georgia, so I’ve always appreciated and respected his game. It’s gonna be real dope to play with him and be able to say that me and him are in the same room. But he’s nasty, so I show a great appreciation to him really,” Montgomery said.

Finding balance within the team is not going to be difficult for the Lions’ runners, no matter what the statistical situation turns out to be this year.

D’Andre Swift’s Late-Season Effort Shows Hope

While many may not be bullish on Swift’s opportunities for big production moving forward, it’s clear that he has the ability to impact the game in a big way. It’s something he showed in the final weeks of the 2022 season.

During Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, Swift dominated. With 117 total yards and two touchdowns, the running back was a big reason the Lions were able to dominate the rivalry game and win it going away 41-10 at Ford Field.

Perhaps his biggest score of the day was his second one on second-and-nine in the third quarter. The ball was slung to Swift, and he put on some nice moves and got into the end zone for the 38-10 lead.

Early in the game, Swift ran the ball to the left side on first down and took the ball in to give Detroit a 14-10 lead in the game.

'23 on the calendar and 32 in the end zone!

Swift showed he can be a difference maker for the Detroit offense in this game, and that came with Williams in the mix as well. He offers the team some dynamic abilities, so it will only be fair for folks to wait and see how he will do with Montgomery in the mix before writing Swift off completely.