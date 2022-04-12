Lions Offseason Proclaimed as ‘Heading in Right Direction’ Before Draft

The Detroit Lions have a lot of work to do ahead of the NFL draft in terms of preparations, but they’ve already done some work in free agency prior that could influence what happens this month.

With the frenzy of free agency scaling back in big ways now, folks are choosing to grade the Lions for what they have done already. While some fans might be frustrated with Detroit’s patient approach, it’s not troublesome for the Lions for plenty of reasons in the mind of the experts.

Detroit has actually taken the right approach with a modest free agency period heading into the draft according to several, and Bleacher Report has echoed that sentiment in a big way. Writer Ian Wharton took a look at grading teams and their offseason work ahead of the draft. The Lions had a respectable ‘B’ grade from Wharton thanks to their ability to add players who would not be too shiny that may not help the Lions win. Instead, he looks toward the draft for the team.

“The draft remains the key pipeline for the Lions in 2022 and beyond. By trimming some fat contracts like Trey Flowers’, this franchise appears to be heading in the right direction. Whomever they select with the second and 32nd overall picks will go a long way toward shaping their future,” Wharton wrote.

Detroit did a nice job not to overspend and to bring players in who believe in the system and what is being built. That will help the team moving forward and perhaps give them a big time leg up in terms of the rebuild moving forward. As most folks understand, the draft is the most important venue for this improvement.

2022 NFL Draft Most Significant for Detroit

As this piece hints, the Lions are going to see some significant changes coming in the NFL draft. This period is the time the team has to focus on in order to build something that lasts for the future. Last year, the Lions did a great job to add players in the draft with limited means and find some potential stars as well in the form of offensive lineman Penei Sewell, defensive lineman Alim McNeill and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. This year, the Lions have nine selections with which to work, which should allow the team to pursue plenty of key fixes, especially on the defensive side of the ball where they have struggled in a big way. The Lions have needs at every position including the defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety as well. It’s safe to imagine that the team will use multiple picks to help with those fixes.

This makes the analysis of Wharton spot on. It feels like the draft the next few seasons will be much bigger and more important than free agency for the team.

What Lions Could Do Next This Offseason

It’s fair to expect the Lions to have another round of moves that help to boost up the team’s defense, even if the signings aren’t big-ticket items or name players. Detroit managed to see some of their middle-tier plays in free agency pay off during the 2021 season, so the expectation for the team should be for more of that to continue this coming year. The more players the Lions sign to boost their depth, the better off the team could be. The Lions struggled with players filling roles in 2021, so the more players they have to fill out their depth for next season the better. Help at linebacker, safety, defensive line and cornerback could all be had in free agency ahead of some longer-term fixes in the NFL draft this month.

Fans could be upset that the Lions have not been bigger spenders so far, but in the minds of some, it’s a reasonable-sized win that the team has been prudent with their deals and not elected to spend bigger this offseason. Many see the Lions as being graded well for these moves.

That could help set the team up better for the future when all is said and done, and while many have been frustrated with the team’s perceived inaction, this shows that the Lions might deserve better grades and more respect for what they’ve done than many think.

