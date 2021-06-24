Rookie Cracks List of Most Impressive Lions Players From 2021 Offseason

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, but now that the calendar has wound down a bit, it’s easy to look back and see what the team has already accomplished as it relates to the 2021 season.

So far this offseason, the team has set the tone in a big way for next year, and that includes the work of several players, all of whom have been impressing in their own way on the field in order to help them become a big piece of the puzzle for next year.

What players have been most notable so far? Here’s a look at some of the names who have impressed in a multitude of ways this offseason already.

Jared Goff, Quarterback

It’s been a great offseason for Goff, who has come to the Lions and been nearly flawless in every aspect early on in his tenure as quarterback. Not only has Goff said all of the right things, but he has been good on the field in drills as well, and is looking healthy as he gets set to attack the 2021 season. The Lions will only be as good as Goff is in the 2021 season, so it’s refreshing to see him off to a great start in his new city. As starting a tenure goes, you’d be hard pressed to find someone doing it better than Goff has been doing it at this point in time for Detroit.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver

Early on in camp, the reviews of Detroit’s new wideout have been rave ones, as many see St. Brown as the next big thing for the Lions in the slot and a wideout capable of taking plenty of targets this season. St. Brown is going to be a force for the Lions and he has shown the ability to make plenty of catches in traffic during camp, a trait which should serve him well. The Lions need help at wideout, so St. Brown’s quick emergence is something that should be encouraging to the team. He’s been impressive so far this year and has set the stage for a solid training camp period coming up later this summer.

D’Andre Swift, Running Back

The Lions believe in Swift, which is indicated by the moves they made this offseason. They will be depending on the young back to be the heartbeat of the ground game, and it seems as if it’s a challenge he is willing to accept. Swift has been solid on the ground thus far but also captured some attention through the air as a pass catcher. His unique skill set seems to have the coaching staff very excited which is something that is very exciting to note. It’s been a good offseason to set Swift up for what seem to be a resurgent sophomore year.

Penei Sewell, Offensive Tackle

Sewell has come to Detroit after falling down the draft board to the team and has looked as advertised this offseason. His new teammates already see him as a grown man on the field at the key position of tackle, and that’s good news going into camp later on this summer. Sewell is adjusting to a position switch, but it’s clear that he might be better than many might assume at getting that done quickly. Sewell looks like he is primed to be a solid pro for the Lions for some time, and that adjustment has gotten off to a great start after his early setback of missing rookie camp with COVID-19.

Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver

It hasn’t just been St. Brown who has been said to be impressive during the offseason program, and Cephus has been putting in the work to ensure he can be part of the program. Not only has Cephus worked with Goff, but he has been developing chemistry within the offense and it’s showed at times in the practices early this offseason. Detroit needs multiple wideouts to step up for this season to be a success, and Cehpus is just one of the entrants into the mix. Good to see him having a quality offseason and perhaps looking like a lock to make some sort of an impact in training camp.

