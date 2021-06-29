Lions Reveal 2021 Dates for Open Training Camp Practices

The Detroit Lions are ready to get back to work to train for a new season, and unlike 2020, fans will once again get to be a part of the process.

While training camp was much different last year, this coming summer, fans will be welcomed back on the grounds of Allen Park to watch the team competing and preparing for a new season. There will be a few more rules and regulations than in the past, but at the very least, things will somewhat get back to normal later on this summer.

Tuesday morning, the Lions revealed the dates of their open camp practices as well as updated fans on the procedures for showing up in Allen Park this season.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday, July 31

Monday, August 2

Tuesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 4

Thursday, August 5

Friday, August 6

Monday, August 9

Tuesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 11

Monday, August 16

Tuesday, August 17

Both of the practices on July 31 and August 17 are exclusive to season ticket holders only. The rest of the practices are open to the fans, but attendance will be capped daily as part of the league’s protocol. Gates are scheduled to open at 7:30 in the morning and practice will begin at 8:30 in the morning every day, weather permitting. Fans will have to sign and provide proof of a waiver to attend the practices. Autographs will not be permitted, but there will be several other fun events planned and food trucks. For updates on that, parking and more, fans can follow DetroitLions.com this summer to keep up.

Having some normalcy is good coming off a pandemic, and for Lions fans, this will be a welcome sight even as the details about the camp may change for 2021.

Lions Training Camp History

Having fans come to camp in Allen Park is nothing new at all for the Lions, and having fans to camp in general as well. Dating back to the days when the team hosted training camp at Saginaw Valley State University, fans have made the pilgrimage to watch the team train for a new season and get an up-close look at the players for the new season. This practice continued with coaches like Rod Marinelli, Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell and Matt Patricia, and will once again continue with Dan Campbell taking over at the helm. With as big of a man of the people as Campbell seems to be, he will likely delight in having folks get back and connect with the team.

Detroit used to host training camp at Cranbrook decades ago, but it moved around before finally landing at the team’s home base in Allen Park. That’s where it’s been ever since the 2000s, and it doesn’t look likely to be leaving there any time soon.

2021 Lions Training Camp Primer

This year during camp, it will be a very important few weeks of work for the Lions, who will once again be setting out on getting themselves started on the right foot for a new year with a new staff. Obviously, watching to see how new quarterback Jared Goff looks will be a big goal for the fans, as well as seeing how the team works with a new defense. Getting a glimpse of Campbell’s star-studded staff will be fascinating as well, with names such as Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle-El, Aaron Glenn, Duce Staley and others coming to town to coach in a supporting role. Hearing how the players adjust to their new staff will be interesting, as well as what tone they set for the preseason and regular season respectively.

It’s been a positive offseason for the Lions thus far, and they will look to keep the momentum going in training camp this year. With fans in attendance giving them some motivation, that might only be more of the case.

