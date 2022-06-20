Lions’ Top Rookie Leads Team’s Most Overhyped Players Before 2022

Being overhyped is typically an insult in sports, but the 2022 Detroit Lions could be set to prove it’s not necessarily a bad thing at all in some cases.

While there are several players who deserve more hype heading into the season, there are multiple others that don’t need to be focused on as much as they have been in the past for various reasons.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Which players could use a bit less hype at times heading into 2022? Here’s a look at some of the names.

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver

It might be strange to see Jameson Williams, a top pick in Detroit, on this list given his overall talent and ability as well as expectations for the future. The only reason Williams is overrated for 2022 is the looming specter of his ACL injury recovery. As much as he is talked about as a big difference maker, the Lions simply don’t need Williams to make a big impact in 2022 given their newfound depth at the position. If Williams has to stay on the shelf early, which has been hinted at so far, it wouldn’t be bad news for the team at all. It will allow Williams time to adjust to the league, and a chance to do so without any added pressure on him. Anyone tempted to worry about the Lions’ wideouts because of Williams’ recovery this season need not fret. If he doesn’t make a big impact as a first-year player, it won’t represent a big deal whatsoever in Detroit.

Jeff Okudah, Cornerback

While early returns on the injury recovery and play of Jeff Okudah during the Lions offseason are very good, the team has already proven they can play without the cornerback the last few years. The Lions watched the development of Amani Oruwariye in 2021 as well as upstart players like Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker. Having Okudah play a big role and look elite in the process would only make the Lions deeper and scarier on defense, of course, but it’s not as if the team will be depending on it moving forward. They are starting to build enough depth on the back end that they could compensate for the future loss of Okudah if he ends up not meeting expectations or getting injured again. The hope is neither of those things happen, but the Lions won’t be feeling the pinch if Okudah doesn’t deliver huge results on the field right away in 2022.

Will Harris, Safety

One of the bigger question marks this offseason as it relates to roster construction has been whether or not Will Harris will play safety, cornerback or be relegated to a hybrid role for the team in 2022. Much like Okudah, this isn’t going to matter overall for the Lions and their defensive backfield, making the player a bit overrated ahead of the year. Harris will get a chance to play wherever he feels comfortable and shows well, because with names like Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott and Kerby Joseph in the fold at safety, there is little pressure on Harris to be a full-time contributor there. Instead, the Lions can use him as a matchup weapon which may help him to see more success.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Guard

A big issue for many Lions fans the last few years has been wondering whether or not the team needs to dump Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who many saw as overpaid in free agency as well as injury prone following a rough 2020. After a resurgent 2021 season, it seems it doesn’t matter what the Lions do with Vaitai anymore. He’s shown he can be a key piece of a line he considers elite, but if he is eventually edged out by a younger player like Logan Stenberg or Tommy Kraemer in competition, the team will be able to eventually move on. Certainly, the Lions are operating as if Vaitai is a key piece and want him to be one, but as has been shown in the last few years, the team depends more on the likes of Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow for their overall health up front. This should take some of the heat off Vaitai moving forward and allow him to play confidently for the Lions.

Alex Anzalone, Linebacker

Fans may have been frustrated to see linebacker Alex Anzalone re-sign in Detroit this offseason given a tough 2021 season, but the team is going to continue to go young at linebacker in a big way with the likes of Derrick Barnes looking ready to impress. Josh Woods has shown he can play. Chris Board and Jarrad Davis have come into the mix as intriguing veteran pieces. Malcolm Rodriguez could even be set to play some sort of role for the team. Fretting about what role Anzalone is going to play shouldn’t be on the menu for Lions fans this year. Much like the defensive backfield, depth is starting to become the team’s friend at linebacker. Anzalone offers leadership and a steady hand for Aaron Glenn. His role shouldn’t be feared in 2022 as much as it was near the end of the 2021 season.

READ NEXT: ‘Under the Radar’ Lineman Hyped for 2022 Role