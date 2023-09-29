Packers HC Delivers Fiery Rant on ‘Humiliating’ Loss to Lions

Packers Coach Sounds Off

When asked after the game what went wrong in the first half for the Packers, LaFleur had an angry and rather blunt response.

“We sucked,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “We got our a** kicked. If I knew, it wouldn’t have happened. That’s a BS question.”

LaFleur said it was a “humiliating” performance from his team, adding that he didn’t have an answer to what went wrong. The home crowd seemed to agree, as they booed the Packers when they ran to the locker room at halftime.

“They whooped us. They manhandled us. Again, if I knew the answer to that, it wouldn’t have happened,” LaFleur said.

The Packers coach also shared some praise for the Lions, who had Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love on the run all night.

“Give Detroit a lot of credit. They came in and whooped us pretty good,” LaFleur said. “They manhandled us, really, in every phase.”

The Lions dominated on offense, with running back David Montgomery rushing for 121 yards with three touchdowns. After the game, the former Chicago Bears running back said it felt like a very different atmosphere at Lambeau Stadium this year.

“It just felt real different coming in with the group of guys that I’m with,” Montgomery said, via The Associated Press. “I’m blessed to come out here with these guys and get the ‘dub.’ That’s big for me. I can tell my son that I beat the Packers, so I’m excited to say that and excited to be a part of this team.”

Lions Shook Off Rocky Start

As The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy noted, the Lions had a rough start to the game as quarterback Jared Goff through an interception on the first series and put the Packers “within striking distance of a touchdown.”

“The crowd was rocking. It was a disastrous start and a movie we’ve seen before,” Pouncy wrote. “But then, the defense held firm: a field goal — great response. Then, it was the offense’s turn. The Lions scored 27 straight. They didn’t flinch. They took control of a game in ways we haven’t often seen. They maintained it, despite a push from the Packers, and still won comfortably. It’s a sign that this team just might be different. This is one they wanted. They got it.”

The win moved the Lions to 3-1, giving them the top spot in the division. The Lions could have a chance to build on their division lead, as they will have a long week of rest before hosting the 0-3 Carolina Panthers before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.