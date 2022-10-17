Lions Fans Delight in Problems of Rival Packers During Week 6 Defeat

While the Detroit Lions were on a bye in Week 6, that didn’t mean their fans were taking one at all, especially with plenty of interesting NFL action to take in.

Perhaps the most interesting result for Detroit fans happened at Lambeau Field, where the rival Green Bay Packers went down in a big way against the New York Jets 27-10. While the Jets have certainly been a good story so far, it’s hard for folks to avoid mocking the Packers for their misfortunes.

That’s especially true of Lions fans. As many watched the Packers game play out, they took to Twitter to show how excited they were and shovel more than a little dirt on Green Bay’s grave for the week.

As one person put it, when the Packers lose, America always wins, representing a great start to the week.

Packers lose. America wins. Great start to NFL Sunday. — DLB (@DetLionBlood) October 9, 2022

With the Lions on bye, folks were thrilled to see the Packers losing while the Lions stayed undefeated for the bye.

Packers lost today and the Lions didn’t pic.twitter.com/xDNrwlrcPA — gou. (@itsg0u) October 16, 2022

Others like JD Smith took time to point out that their day had not been ruined by the Lions, so it was nice to see the Packers losing to prolong the good feelings.

Packers lose on a Lions bye so my Sunday can’t be ruined. Beautiful — JD (@JD_Smth) October 16, 2022

For some, it’s hard to ignore the idea that the Packers are looking very beatable on the field for the first time in a long time.

I’ve said it. Packers for the first time in a decade? They look beatable, let’s go Lions! — Ginosauras Rex 🦖 (@GinoMuzzalupo) October 17, 2022

Finally, as one fan put it, the day was very relaxing considering the Lions didn’t play and the Packers got dominated in a big way.

A very relaxing football Sunday. The packers get their asses whooped and the Lions are on bye😉! Perfect! — Last Yooper (@Yoop906) October 17, 2022

There is simply no doubt that folks love seeing the Packers fall apart in a big way, especially if those folks are Lions fans. The big-time loss this weekend helped everyone feel good about the misfortunes of their rival at 3-3.

Lions, Packers Set to Battle in Week 9

This year, the Lions and Packers haven’t had a chance to settle their score on the field as of yet, but that is about to change soon.

Detroit and Green Bay will tangle for the first time at Ford Field on Sunday, November 6. The game will represent the first meeting of the teams since January, which was a day the Lions came back for a major win.

The Packers had been on a five game winning streak, but all of that stopped in the season finale. Green Bay was humbled during that game 37-30, and while they may have been resting players, it was hard to ignore the way the Lions won, putting up points and dominating on offense.

This time around, the Lions will try to do that in Week 9. They will head to Lambeau Field for Week 18 and what figures to be a freezing cold game. For now, they will try to hold serve at home and keep the Packers’ start to 2022 inconsistent.

Future of NFC North May Favor Lions

Detroit could have one major advantage over some of their competition in that they started their rebuild a few years early.

Minnesota and Chicago both hit the reset button after the 2022 season, which means there could be some short and long-term pain yet to come for them in terms of roster building and construction, even as good as the Vikings have looked so far this season with their 5-1 start.

The Packers still remain at the top of the heap, but after Aaron Rodgers leaves, all bets are off as it relates to the direction the franchise will take. They’ve got some pieces elsewhere on offense and defense, but elite quarterback play can prove to be a major driver of team success. Minus Rodgers, the Packers could prove average. By then, the Lions could be emerging from their rebuild a team ready to contend.

While Chicago and Minnesota might have different timelines in coming years, the Lions could be seen as a team with a trajectory firmly planted in the upward position. Across the landscape in the division, it’s not easy to see Green Bay in that same boat. In terms of 2022, that might not mean much yet. Come the future, it could be something to remember.

Detroit needs to clean up their defense, but if they can, they could have the makings of a very tough team to battle within the NFC North.

These fans will clearly be ready to celebrate the changing of the guard if and when it happens to the Packers.

