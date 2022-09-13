Lions’ Top Lineman Praises Performance by Logan Stenberg in Week 1

The Detroit Lions had an emergency play out along their offensive line last week, and one of the players the pressure was most on was Logan Stenberg.

Detroit’s guard was pressed into duty, and minus a few false start penalties, managed to hold up well in Week 1 while dealing with a tough offensive line. While some like Pro Football Focus were no fan of Stenberg’s showing, Penei Sewell came away impressed.

Speaking with the media on Monday, September 12, Sewell was asked to grade Stenberg’s debut. As he said, he was impressed with what the youngster was able to do on the field in game action.

Play

Penei Sewell and Austin Bryant meet the media on September 12 Watch Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell and defensive lineman Austin Bryant speak to the media on September 12, 2022. 0:00 – 5:11: T Penei Sewell 5:12 – 12:11: DL Austin Bryant Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-09-12T21:31:56Z

“He came in and did his thing. Me and him, we just didn’t skip a beat throughout the whole week working out in practice with each other just creating that chemistry because obviously he didn’t get many right guard reps during training camp. He just came in, did his thing and didn’t let the moment get too big for him,” Sewell said.

In terms of the false starts, Sewell didn’t hold back in saying that they weren’t an issue for him whatsoever given they showed Stenberg was ready to go up front.

“Those two false starts, to be honest, I kind of smiled at him. I was like, ‘bro you’re ready to get off the ball like, that’s it that’s all I see.’ Obviously everyone’s got a different perspective, but just for him to bounce back from those false starts, he’s gonna be money this season,” he said.

Sewell even told Stenberg that he had the same exact issue when he started his career in his first game last year.

“I was just like ‘bro it is what it is. Everyone else is going to get on you, but I’m like bro, you just missed your first one so, it happened,'” Sewell said. “I was just telling him I had the same thing, wanting to get off the ball as quick as possible to get to jump on a defensive line and it happens.”

As a whole, it sounds as if Sewell was very happy with what Stenberg was able to do for the team up front. After the nerves disappeared,

Sewell Talks Improvement for Lions’ Offensive Line

In terms of the line, Sewell was asked how long it took to get things up to speed with Stenberg. As he said, less time than many people might expect.

“I’ll say one Wednesday practice to be honest. For me, I’m just open to whatever. If I can help the guy across from me by changing up what I have to do, I’m gonna do it because I know that I have the athletic ability to recover from whatever happens,” he said.

With a running game that went off for 181 yards and three touchdowns, the line had reason to be proud. Still, Sewell said there were a few detains that needed some improvement before this week.

“There’s some things to clean up, little detail wise, technique wise. That’s what kind of stood out the most. Obviously we can run off the ball, things that don’t really need technique but when we cleaned up the tape today, it was just a little like hand placement and your second step not in the ground quick enough, pad level, stuff like that,” he said. “We just gotta go back and work on it throughout the week so we can be better for Washington.”

Overall, the Lions are in good shape with their offensive front with Sewell and company in tow.

Stenberg Vowed Readiness for Lions

Stenberg is a player the Lions can count on, so it wasn’t surprising to see him step up and hold his own. He made it clear a few weeks back when discussing his role and the position battle he was in that backing down was not an option.

Speaking after practice on Tuesday, August 23, the lineman discussed where he was at during the time, and as he said, he was not relenting on chasing down a role with the team.

Play

Kerby Joseph and Logan Stenberg meet the media after practice on August 23 Watch Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph and guard Logan Stenberg speak to the media on August 23, 2022. 00:00 – 4:58: S Kerby Joseph 4:59 – 8:36: G Logan Stenberg Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-08-24T02:30:09Z

“I think it’s all about experience, and the more experience you can get when your number’s called, you’re more prepared,” he said. “I mean, that’s all it is. Just being ready for that right time, so still preparing, still getting ready for that right time when my name’s called, and doing everything I can.”

As Stenberg said, he relishes the work it takes to stick in the NFL, because he wants everyone to know he will be ready for the challenge.

“It’s just staying prepared. At the end of the day, I want to play football. This is what I love to do. I’m not out here for any other reason because I want to be out here,” he told the media. “I want to be the best at everything that I do and that includes football, so staying ready, trying to prepare every day for when my name is called. I’ll be ready and I can perform.”

For Stenberg, it seemed making the team would tough. The Lions have depth at guard, and with Tommy Kraemer also impressive, it could have been hard to justify keeping him. At this point, though, the team could be glad they did given the injuries that have played out.

Sewell would likely have to agree that the Lions did the right thing by keeping Stenberg. He was impressed by his ability.

READ NEXT: Analyst Praises Lions Offense After Big Game