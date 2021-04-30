‘Perfect for Culture:’ Internet Cheers Lions’ Selection of Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions almost quite literally sprinted to the podium to select offensive lineman Penei Sewell, one of the best players in the NFL Draft.

After the Lions made the move, naturally, the internet erupted and it was all good in relation to the team’s move to nab Sewell with the seventh selection.

The Lions’ brass liked the pick in a major way, which was clear given the reaction in the war room.

I think the Lions are happy about getting Penei Sewell. Here’s the reaction from the War Room when they knew they were getting the Oregon OT. #Lions | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TcG10InYC2 — The Majors Detroit 🚘 (@TMSNXDetroit) April 30, 2021

Brad Holmes nearly tackling Rod Wood? That only happens when a once-in-a-generation offensive lineman slips down the board, but it is emblematic of the feeling in Detroit as this pick played out.

Former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi was a big time fan of this move for the Lions.

Detroit gets the greatest gift of all. They should take Sewell and be delighted. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 30, 2021

NFL analyst Chris Simms thinks that Sewell is the best offensive lineman in the draft and a perfect fit for the culture the team is building in the Motor City.

Penei Sewell the best offensive linemen in the draft. He is a great pass protector and he is a killer in the run game. Perfect guy for the culture and attitude the @Lions are building. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2021

Detroit managed to land a player who only allowed a single sack in college, which is quite an extraordinary total to note.

Penei Sewell allowed just ONE sack over his entire Oregon career. pic.twitter.com/AwKdBKlkRs — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2021

Obviously, the Lions move to add Sewell is something that a lot of people are very happy about, not the least of which is the fanbase.

Sewell Called Future Hall of Famer

Sewell slipped past the needy Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins into the lap of the Lions, who snapped him up at seven overall. The good news for Detroit? Sewell could end up being one of the best players in the entire draft class if a coach is to be believed.

According to an anonymous NFL coach, Sewell could be the one surefire Hall of Famer in the entire 2021 draft class.

One NFL head coach called Lions’ first-round pick Penei Sewell “the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Obviously the Lions would love that considering the fact that they have struggled getting Hall of Fame players in the draft or anywhere else lately in the draft. The team’s offensive line has been a weak point for years, but with Sewell, it’s suddenly a strong point.

Will Sewell’s road be paved to Canton, Ohio? Some see that to be the case.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.

Most Dominant College O-Lineman of the Decade || Penei Sewell Highlights | Don't Worry QB's…ᴴᴰPenei Sewell career highlights from the beginning of his True Freshman season to the end of his Sophomore season. Don't worry quarterbacks, everything is going to be just fine. Remember to Subscribe and follow me on: Facebook and Instagram!!! Facebook Page: facebook.com/LupDaLupSportsProductions Instagram Page: instagram.com/lupdalup84/ "WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with… 2020-08-21T05:07:54Z

With tape like that, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sewell could be one of the best young lineman to hit the league in decades. Perhaps good enough to one day make the Hall of Fame.

