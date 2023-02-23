Pair of Lions’ Young Stars Crack Coveted List for Play Last Season

The Detroit Lions have some of the best young talent in the NFL, and if any further proof of that is needed, folks simply should look at how many players are earning national acclaim.

With the offseason officially underway, the time to look back at the season that was has begun. Already, some lists of the best players of the year have begun to be revealed. Typically, the Lions don’t get a lot of love on such rankings.

Now that the team is on the rise, that could be set to change in a big way. Pro Football Focus was the first to show them some love within their rankings of the top 101 players of the 2022 season. Both wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell placed for Detroit.

Coming in at 28th on the list was St. Brown, whom Monson admitted cannot be overlooked at this point relative to how productive he has been on the field in his career, and especially in 2022.

“St. Brown may not have the same skill set as some other dominant receivers, but it’s difficult to overlook just how effective he has been for Detroit despite little help around him. This season, he was one of six receivers to post a 90.0-plus PFF grade, and he dropped just four passes from 139 targets,” he wrote in the piece.

Further down the list, the Lions had one more entrant into the site’s top 101 players. This time, it was offensive lineman and unsung hero Penei Sewell getting the love, landing at 77 overall.

As Monson wrote, Sewell’s ability to not surrender pressure up front managed to be significant for the Detroit offense, that relied on him for run and pass support along the line.

“Detroit’s offense was cooking for much of the year, and Sewell was a big part of that success at right tackle. He allowed 28 total pressures over 17 games and was one of the better run blockers in the league. He even caught a game-clinching pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14,” he wrote of Sewell.

Both Sewell and St. Brown ended up cracking the 2023 Pro Bowl for their work and made waves while there, so it stands to reason that the pair cracked this list for last season.

Each player has the look of a foundational piece for the Lions moving forward for slightly different reasons.

Sewell Was Dominant for Lions During 2022

It’s tough to look at Sewell and not see a foundational piece that the Lions can grow around for well over the next decade. After being the seventh-overall pick in 2021, Sewell played in 16 games as a rookie.

This past season, Sewell played in 17 games and had one catch for nine yards and a first down in one of the most exciting moments for the Lions all year.

As a result of this solid play, Sewell was added to the 2023 Pro Bowl. Many, including Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, pointed out Sewell’s potential stardom early in the season.

.@Lions @peneisewell58 is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need. #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/e1wGGZYNH9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 29, 2022



“Lions’ Penei Sewell is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need,” Baldinger tweeted.

Often times, things can move fast for a young player, especially on offense. It can be tough to adjust to faster and bigger players as well as a new offense coming from college. Sewell passed that test in his first two seasons in the league in a big way.

Now, with more experience under his belt, Sewell seems to have made the leap toward being thought one of the better offensive tackles in the league. He might not put up huge stats, but his role is vital for the team.

St. Brown Enjoyed Breakout 2022 Season

This year, St. Brown did nothing to change the notion that he is a player to be taken seriously in terms of future star power in the league.

Through the end of the season, St. Brown managed to be the Lions’ leading receiver. He’s managed to put up 1,161 yards and six touchdowns on the season. That work got him a nod to the 2023 Pro Bowl, as well. The fact that he was able to finish over 1,000 yards was a big feather in his cap toward being thought of as an elite talent in the league.

St. Brown’s best game of the year did come on Thanksgiving Day, where he went for 122 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo team.

As a whole, St. Brown is a player that along with Sewell looks primed for bigger and better things. This list is likely just the beginning for him in terms of becoming a standout star in the league.