Lions Urged to Add Former Third-Round Defender

The Detroit Lions held the Atlanta Falcons to 139 passing yards, including 3.1 yards per attempt, in a 20-6 victory, but Bleacher Report still identified the secondary as Detroit’s biggest weakness after Week 3.

To shore up that weakness, the Bleacher Report NFL staff proposed the Lions pursue adding veteran safety P.J. Williams.

“C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting injured reserve with a torn pec is a devastating injury for Detroit’s secondary, which was already a little shaky to begin with,” the BR staff wrote. “While Dan Campbell said there’s a chance Gardner-Johnson returns this season, the team could use someone to at least fill out the depth chart while the ball hawk is out.

“Even if Tracy Walker III stays as the Lions’ starting free safety, adding Williams would give them a veteran to turn to in an emergency or if Walker III doesn’t play well. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the former Saint is only two years removed from coming down with three interceptions, which is a big reason the organization brought Gardner-Johnson in during the offseason.” The New Orleans Saints drafted Williams at No. 78 overall in the 2015 NFL draft. He has played all seven seasons of his career for the Saints, but Williams is currently a free agent. How P.J. Williams Could Fit With the Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson played everywhere on Detroit’s defense in the first two weeks. So a typical free safety isn’t necessarily going to replace him. But Gardner-Johnson did play 72 of his 134 defensive snaps (53.7%) in the first two games at free safety according to Pro Football Focus. So, adding safety depth makes sense. Williams would fulfill that need. While he’s not as versatile as Gardner-Johnson, Williams could also play elsewhere in Detroit’s secondary. Last season, Williams took 207 snaps at free safety, but he also had at least 20 snaps at box safety and slot cornerback according to PFF. In 11 games during 2022, Williams recorded 26 combined tackles and 2 pass defenses. Two years ago, he had 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and 5 pass defenses to go with 3 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits and 42 combined tackles. Williams has never been a consistent starter, but until last year, he had played at least 50% of his team’s defensive snaps (when he dressed) every season of his career. He played a career-high 798 defensive snaps during 2019. In seven seasons with the Saints, Williams started 34 of the 89 contests in which he played.

The Emergence of Rookie CB Brian Branch

As the Lions are seeing early this season, NFL teams can never have enough depth. Detroit has dealt with injuries up and down the roster in recent weeks, so adding another veteran for a potentially cheap price is not a bad idea.

But the Lions aren’t in a position where they need a player such as Williams to rescue their secondary.

Based on the PFF player grades, safeties Ifeatu Melifonwu and Tracy Walker III have been two of Detroit’s best four defenders through three games. It’s a small sample, but both have been strong at tackling and in coverage this season.

Rookie Brian Branch is also trending in the right direction. His play in the slot more than overcame the loss of Gardner-Johnson against the Falcons.

Branch led the Lions with 11 tackles, all of which were solos, in Week 3. He also had 3 tackles for loss and 2 pass defenses.

PFF has Branch ranked as Detroit’s third-best defender after three games.

If the price is right, there’s no harm in the Lions adding Williams. But it would likely take Detroit suffering more injuries in the secondary for him to receive significant playing time.