New Lions Playoff Odds Skyrocket After Clutch Victory Over Vikings

The Detroit Lions have put their best foot forward in the NFL playoff race, and after a big Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, they are more than alive in the standings.

Detroit not only handled their own business, but they managed to get some help when the upstart Carolina Panthers knocked off the Seattle Seahawks, leaving the Lions just a game back of the postseason in the standings.

All of this good work has combined to make the team’s postseason odds take a huge boost. Detroit had a small chance of the postseason coming into the week, but the win, combined with a few good results, makes them feel a bit better.

As PFF’s Trevor Sikkema pointed out, the Lions are up from a 7% chance to make the playoffs to a 20% chance with the win. Still a long shot, but a much better long shot overall right now than they once were. That’s thanks to their schedule down the stretch, which on paper is fairly easy.

The Detroit Lions had a 7% chance to make the playoff prior to yesterday's games. They now have a 20% chance to make the postseason with the 4th easiest schedule remaining, according to @PFF. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 12, 2022

Overall, it may be hard for the Lions to make the playoffs, but given the schedule and what they have done so far, it will be interesting to see their attempt. In the end, it’s an attempt that may have a lot more traction than some people realize.

Where Detroit Stands in NFC Playoff Race

After the major win in Week 14, the Lions are still alive in the NFC playoff race. Detroit has a tight margin for error with seven losses, but their schedule will likely keep them a factor down the stretch.

The team’s schedule feels favorable with home games on the horizon to go with some easier road games on paper. In Week 15, the Lions play the banged-up Jets on the road, the Panthers on the road and the Bears at home. They will finish by visiting Green Bay to end the year. That’s a very ripe stretch for Detroit considering the number of teams under .500.

As of now, the Lions are one game behind Seattle, and will be hoping for them to drop a few games late-season to help them out, while hoping the NFC East eats its own in the days ahead. Seattle faces a tough schedule with hames

Should Detroit bring the level of effort they have over the last six weeks, they are going to remain in the hunt all the way down the stretch of the season. They may even surprise and pull out some clutch wins as well.

At this point, the team is still a playoff longshot. To them, however, it likely doesn’t matter. The Lions are playing out the string as hard as they can to set themselves up for 2023. If they can get over the hump and make the postseason, advantage them.

Key Week 15 Games for Lions’ Playoff Push

The Lions themselves have a big challenge against the Jets, but win or lose, there are certainly some games that will carry major importance for the team overall.

The Washington Commanders will tangle with the New York Giants again, and assuming there is no tie, that will hurt someone’s chances of the postseason. They finish with the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys. New York, meanwhile, finishes with Minnesota, Indianapolis and Philadelphia.

In Seattle, after a devastating loss to the Panthers, the Seahawks will try to rebound against San Francisco in Week 15, which will be a tough matchup. They then end with Kansas City, the New York Jets and the Rams. It’s not a terribly easy slate at all.

Nevertheless, the Lions will be scoreboard-watching and trying to handle business in Week 15. They’ve got a chance. Given they started the season 1-6, the fact this is the case is nothing short of amazing.