5 Best Reasons Lions Could Still Make Playoff Push After Late Struggle

The Detroit Lions struggled in Week 16, and as a result, their playoff odds overall have taken a major hit heading into a massive Week 17 game.

Still, the Lions remain in play to accomplish some of their goals down the stretch, and are still firmly in play for a playoff push. It’s shocking and exciting that the team hasn’t been eliminated at all yet, especially after where they were at midseason at 1-6.

While pessimism is always easy for a Detroit fanbase which has been beaten down through the years, there is still reason for some optimism as the season pushes to a close over the next two weeks.

Why can the Lions buck the naysayers and make the playoffs? Here’s a look at the top reasons.

Detroit’s Offense Remains Fantastic Overall

Even though the Lions lost in Week 16, the team still put up 23 points and were able to move the ball down the field. Defensively, they were offered no help, which was unlike what had played out in previous weeks.

Jared Goff, with his 26 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and 3,959 yards passing, is going to finish with his best season since 2018. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark coming on and Jameson Williams offering home run potential, Detroit can score a lot of points over the last two weeks of the year. Their game against Jacksonville resulting in a 40-14 win proved how dangerous they are.

Detroit’s running game has delivered next to nothing in recent weeks, but D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are still capable of carrying the load and delivering a solid performance over the last two weeks of the season.

Betting against Ben Johnson responding might be a mistake, given the Lions still put up nearly 375 yards per-game on that side of the ball.

Dan Campbell’s Motivation Tactics

The Lions know what they have to do in order to make the playoffs. At a time of year when a player’s body is dinged-up and tired, a little extra motivation can go a long way, however.

Enter Dan Campbell, the coach of the Lions. Campbell has never given up on his roster through thick and thin, and continues to double-down on them being prepared to make a good final statement ahead of the end of the 2022 season. He has captivated both the Lions and their fans with postgame speeches.

With a coach that has passion calling the shots, there is no telling what the message will be over the final two weeks. The Lions may not have all the talent in the world, but they have Campbell leading by example with his great motivation. As a result, they’re not going to quit. That could be enough to rally the team over the hump, providing the Lions can get some help.

A Hungry Rookie Class Led by Aidan Hutchinson

While the rookies as a whole and Aidan Hutchinson may have had their worst game of the season in Week 16, the game was a good reminder that the youngsters are still learning in a big way how to make it in the league.

Thus far, the Lions have gotten amazing play from their rookie class most of the season. Hutchinson has been a force with seven sacks, and his counterpart James Houston has been excellent as well with five sacks. Defensively, Malcolm Rodriguez and Kerby Joseph have been great as well, Rodriguez offering 79 tackles while Joseph has three interceptions to his credit.

Teams typically don’t like to rely on their youth almost extensively, but this Lions team has gone as their young players have gone all season long. Hutchinson has proved he can wreck a game himself, and the Lions could end up getting that kind of show from him at some point in crunch time.

Detroit’s NFC Competition Isn’t Exactly Scary

The Lions are 7-8, and while that might not seem impressive, the fact is, the team is one of the better average teams that remains in the hunt in both conferences, even in spite of some of their biggest problems.

While the Lions may not make the playoffs, they’ve beaten both the New York Giants and Washington Commanders handily already. They also have looked better than the likes of Seattle and Green Bay, two teams that will represent their closest competition the final two weeks.

All of the teams making a final push for the last wild card spots are flawed. Any are capable of winning out, but all are just as likely to lose one or both games given how inconsistent they’ve been during the 2022 season.

If the Lions end up as the last ones standing, it could be in-part thanks to the inconsistent crew they are competing against not being able to make a play.

The Lions’ Schedule Offers Them a Chance

Games aren’t played on paper, of course, but if they were, Detroit would have to be seen as one of the better shots to make the playoffs based on that factor alone.

Chicago comes in at 3-12 and losers of eight straight games. They can score, but have been inconsistent on defense most of the season and prone to the big mistake. Detroit already beat them in November 31-30. The Lions upended the Packers 15-9 this season as well.

The Lions are 2-0 so far against the Bears and Packers. The stakes are higher over the final two weeks, but there isn’t any reason the team should be overmatched. Each of the other NFC contenders, meanwhile, has at least one tough matchup left. Washington plays Dallas, the Giants play the Eagles, Seattle plays the Jets and their stifling defense and the Packers must beat Minnesota just to stay in the mix.

In a one-game season, advantage Lions in terms of staying alive in the here and now.