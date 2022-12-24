Analyst Explains Why Lions Are Better off Missing NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have been on a tear lately, and will be firmly in the playoff discussion right up until the end of the season thanks to a run of wins.

Though most think the team has a great shot at the postseason, would the Lions be better served missing the playoffs to make the most out of their draft pick? Many in football-crazed Detroit may not agree with that line of thinking, but it was presented by Bleacher Report in a new piece.

Recently, the site and writer Alex Kay looked at fringe contending teams that would be better off missing the playoffs. He had the Lions on the list thanks to the fact that they have tons of needs, most of which were on the defensive side of the ball.

Kay wrote in his piece about the team having needs on defense, and also a decision to make with quarterback Jared Goff. While that decision is seeming much more cut and dry, there is an opportunity for the team to save money which could help them fill plenty of needs.

The Lions could have needs on defense given how poorly the team has played this season, and could stand to gain on them if they manage to miss the postseason and earn a better draft pick.

“Should the team stick with Goff, landing a high-end defender could help overhaul a defense that needs more playmakers.

Even if the Lions do get into the playoffs this year—and it seems inevitable after their incredible turnaround—it may be a short-lived, double-edged victory. If Goff regresses or their vulnerable defense fails to make the stops required to advance, it will cost them valuable draft position,” Kay wrote in the piece.

The argument can be made that it doesn’t matter whether or not the Lions pick fell at 15 or 18 or even further back, but clearly, some think that the Lions need to have their own pick as high as possible for improvements in the future.

Detroit may well make the playoffs, but if they don’t, fans can take solace in the fact that they have made advances this season and could stand to gain in a high draft pick that could gain them another big talent.

In the end, the Lions could get a big time benefit from a higher pick if they miss the playoffs.

Early Lions’ 2023 Offseason Primer

As the piece hints, the Lions are going to have a lot to do this offseason. While this year is not yet finished, it is not too early to begin thinking about what the offseason is going to look like.

As this analysis pointed out, things are going to have to change on defense. There are some major needs at cornerback and along the defensive line, all of which could be seen as a spot for additions in Detroit. A name like defensive tackle Michael Brockers could be on the way out, in addition to cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

As it stands now, the Lions have a top 10 cap space total for 2023 already according to Spotrac, who had the team at around $24 million under the cap next offseason. It could certainly grow with more cuts and trades coming down the pipe, and there’s sure to be action after a frustrating year has played out.

If one thing is clear after watching the team operate, it’s that the defensive side of the ball needs the most help. While the Lions could use a few things on offense, they need way more on defense, and should strive to make some of those fixes moving forward with investments this offseason.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

No matter where the Lions end up picking, the team has plenty of needs in the 2023 draft. Most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

Either way, the Lions need help, and if they don’t make the playoffs, they could get better help in the end.