Former NFL QB Makes Bold Prediction About Lions’ Path to Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have a chance to continue a special finish to the season, but specifically, what will they have to do to make the playoffs?

That’s been a big question on the minds of fans as the season winds down, and answers have been scant. Most assume the Lions would have to win out while getting some help to feel great about their playoff odds, but one former quarterback turned analyst has made things even simpler.

According to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, the biggest games the Lions will face will come in the next two weeks. Detroit faces off against Minnesota and the New York Jets. Win both and Orlovsky predicts the Lions will be playoff bound.

“Man the next 2 weeks for Lions are absolutely massive. Minn (and) At Jets. Win both and you’re in the playoffs,” Orlovsky tweeted.

Currently, the Lions sit just two wins behind teams ahead of them with seven victories including Washington, the New York Giants and Seattle. The Lions will get some help from the NFC East as they battle each other late in the season, and will have to hope San Francisco fades after losing their quarterback to injury, or hope the Seahawks hit a late-season oil slick.

In terms of schedule, the Lions may offer the most to gain in the group. After the major two game roadblock that Orlovsky refers to, Detroit plays the woeful Panthers, Bears and Packers. Very well, the Lions could win out if they manage to pull a pair of upsets.

Detroit needs to simply keep putting their best foot forward in games and stacking wins. If they can do that, the rest may well take care of itself. Seattle plays the Chiefs, Jets and 49ers late-season. That’s a tougher run than what the Lions may face on paper.

Orlovsky seems to think if the Lions win the next two, they’re going to the postseason.

Detroit’s Alive Within NFC Playoff Race

After the blowout win in Week 13, the Lions still have a chance to be a major factor in the NFC playoff race. Detroit doesn’t have as big a margin of error with seven losses as some teams, but their schedule will make them a factor down the stretch.

Aside from many who see the slate as difficult, the team’s schedule feels favorable with some home games on the horizon. In Week 14, the Lions play the Vikings at home, then the Jets on the road, the Panthers at home and the Bears at home. They will finish by visiting Green Bay to end the year. That’s a very ripe stretch for the team considering the number of home games and the chance for the team’s crowd to play a factor.

Should Detroit bring this level of effort moving forward, they are going to remain in the hunt and still be fighters down the stretch of the season. They may even surprise and pull out some clutch wins as well.

Analyst Predicts Lions to Make Playoffs

Typically, every year, an NFL team surges from below the pack to claim a surprise playoff spot. In terms of who that could be in 2022, many are beginning to agree that could be the Lions.

On Good Morning Football, analyst Jamie Erdahl seems to think that the Lions are the team that could get it done when all is said and done. The reason? She believes the team has a great offense and tons of momentum to finish the season.

Which 5 win team could you see making a playoff?@JamieErdahl says the @Lions have a fighting chance #OnePride

“Realistically the Lions have two really bad losses. The five other losses? Four point games. They hang tough. When their offense is playing great, they’re really good. The Lions could sneak in from that “in the hunt” to wild card spot,” Erdahl said on the telecast.

Momentum in the league is a big thing, and the Lions have a ton of it. If they can keep the winning going, that could mean big things for their future.