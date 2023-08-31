Go Ad-Free
Lions Bringing Back Former Starting QB on Practice Squad: Report

David Blough

Getty NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Detroit Lions have signed quarterback David Blough, who started five games for the Lions in 2019, to the team's practice squad.

Injuries caused the Detroit Lions not to have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster on August 29. But the Lions have added another signal caller, a familiar face, to their practice squad.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on August 31 that the Lions are signing veteran quarterback David Blough to the practice squad.

Blough started two games for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He also started five games for the Lions in 2019.

Blough spent three years with the Lions after the team acquired him in a trade just before the 2019 season. He has posted a 57% completion percentage, 5.9 yards per pass, 6 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 9 NFL games during his career.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including Fansided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

