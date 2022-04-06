Red-Hot Athletic Defender Slated to Visit Lions Before NFL Draft

As the Detroit Lions begin to prepare for the 2022 NFL draft, the team is beginning to think about what players they need to get a closer look at personally ahead of things getting going.

Visit season is heating up and the Lions are going to be getting a look at one of the best prospects and most intriguing players that could be selected this year for the team’s very needy defense.

The Lions will be getting a top 30 visit from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker coming up soon. Walker was revealed to be meeting with all of the teams within the top six picks, something which is not a surprise given his overwhelming talent and athleticism. Mike Garafolo of NFL.com revealed the news:

“Georgia DL Travon Walker will visit all of the teams in the top 6 of this year’s NFL Draft — the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants and Panthers — over the next week-plus,” Garafolo tweeted.

There’s been nobody hotter this pre-draft season than Walker, and he will now get a chance to show the Lions why they should grab him.

How Walker Could Fit With Lions Defense

Detroit needs to have a much more dynamic presence in terms of pass rush for the future, and Walker could bring that in a big way. As he showed during the NFL combine, he has the speed and strength to make life miserable on opposing quarterbacks. Detroit has struggled in a big way rushing the passer in the last few seasons, and with only 30 sacks to their credit in 2021, they need to see a major change in that department. Whether it’s Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux or Walker, Detroit seems to need an aggressive presence most of all.

In terms of fit, Walker could be ideal for the Lions given his ability to work in a number of schemes. The Lions could use him all over the line to keep a mismatch for opposing offensive fronts. That would make him a solid potential choice for the Lions when all is said and done given Aaron Glenn’s versatile defense.

Walker’s Stats & Highlights

In terms of Walker, there is no doubt he is beginning to rise in a very steady way. After he enjoyed an electric weekend on the field in Indianapolis, Walker could be sneaking up draft boards. His 4.5 40 yard-dash was simply an unheard of athletic feat for a man of his size. Walker also has the production to back those stats, with 61 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his college career:





Travon Walker highlights NFL defensive end prospect Travon walker highlights 2022-01-09T00:56:47Z

Walker over some other big time defensive prospects like Kayvon Thibodeaux and safety Kyle Hamilton would be debated intensely, but after the combine performance, the Lions could feel good about the selection. It would represent a bit of a gamble, but it could be one that pays off handsomely for Detroit’s defense in time.

It will be interesting to see if the Lions do indeed go with a player high on potential like Walker, and the fact that this visit is happening only lends credence to the notion that the team will be interested in making this happen come April.

