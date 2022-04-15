Lions Hosting Controversial Quarterback to a Final Pre-Draft Visit

The Detroit Lions are casting a wide net in terms of the players they are looking at for the 2022 NFL draft, and the lead into the process has been interesting in terms of the players they have brought into town.

A big name is coming just ahead of the draft to sit down with the team’s brass, and it’s at the interesting position of quarterback, proving the Lions are intent on doing their diligence on every player at the position in the class that could go high.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions are bringing Kenny Pickett in for a visit. Pickett will represent one of the team’s final players they will get a closer look at prior to the start of the draft.

One of the #Lions’ final pre-draft visits next week will be with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, per sources. It’s the only known QB visit for Detroit, which owns three of the top 34 picks, including No. 2 overall. Continuing due diligence on top prospects. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2022

As Pelissero points out, the visit for Pickett is likely due diligence. The Lions crossed paths with Pickett at the Senior Bowl, but likely did not get as much time with him as they may have liked. That means the team could be smart to figure out more on Pickett in a more personal setting.

The Lions appear happy to get as much information as possible on this group of quarterbacks to make an informed decision when they are on the clock in a few weeks’ time.

Pickett Was Once Called ‘Best Fit’ for Lions at QB

Recently, Bleacher Report and analyst Alex Kay took a closer look at finding fits for the draft’s top quarterbacks, and while plenty of people are drawing the parallels for Malik Willis to Detroit, a different name emerged for Kay in the article.

According to the piece, Pickett is the best fit for the Lions overall in this draft class due to Jared Goff perhaps not being the best long-term idea for Detroit’s future. Pickett is, however, according to Kay. As he explained, if drafted, Pickett could be the kind of player who could make a quick difference on the field and possibly even supplant Goff.

As Kay wrote, “the 23-year-old appears ready to make an instant impact, and the Lions are the ideal place for him to do so.”

Pickett has been rumored to be a first-round talent, but has not been directly tied to the Lions. The team was represented at his pro day, which could mean that he will be in-play for them at some point.

Regardless, Pickett seems to be the kind of player that may fit Detroit well and that is coming into focus now. The Lions are are least going to find out if that fit matches with the player.

Pickett’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to see why folks love Pickett when they watch him play. He’s been a big game player in his career and has the elite stats to match as he begins his transition into the NFL. With 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns, Pickett has put up some solid stats in his college career and has even looked elite at times as he did in 2021 en-route to being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Here’s a closer look at Pickett:





Pitt QB Kenny Pickett 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Senior 6’3 220 lbs Pitt QB Kenny Pickett has led the Panthers to a historic ACC Championship winning season. He was named this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after… 2021-12-09T00:00:00Z

If there’s a concern about Pickett, it revolves around hand size and the competition he has played in college. All of that can be offset by his strong arm, accuracy as well as his toughness, which might make him the favorite to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 class.

Whether he’s in play for the Lions or not remains to be seen, but at the very least, the Lions are going to pay some attention to Pickett’s viability with this draft visit.

