Lions-Steelers Preview: Quarterbacks Face Last Chance to Impress

The Detroit Lions will do battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final week of the preseason, and there is a lot to be learned even as things whittle down and push to a conclusion.

This week, jobs are on the line ahead of the final roster cutdown on Tuesday, so it will be a big game for multiple players in order to step up and show what they’re made of to help in earning roles.

What will be most important to watch this week? Here’s a look at some ideas ahead of Week 3 of the preseason.

Who is Ahead Within the Cornerback Battle?

The Lions have Jeff Okudah and Will Harris battling it out for a starting role. Whomever manages to see the most time this weekend could well be seen as in the driver’s seat for the role.

Seeing who plays the best is going to be fascinating to watch, as both players have endured their ups and downs during camp this year. The Lions want to see Okudah win this role as a former top pick, but if the best man is Harris, so be it. Either way, this battle will be fascinating to watch.

What Quarterback Steps up Most?

This week, Dan Campbell called on the Lions’ duo of Tim Boyle and David Blough to do something to make a statement. Neither player played that well in Week 2, but they have a chance at redemption this time around.

If the Lions see someone make some plays, the team could have their backup for 2022. If it’s another average at best day, the Lions may have to scour the market for help in the coming days, which feels as if it’s a possibility.

Where Does the Final Wide Receiver Come From?

It’s either going to be a player who is gritty with slot potential like Tom Kennedy, a down field threat like Quintez Cephus or a big-bodied player like Trinity Benson that takes home final roster dibs.

As expected, not everybody can stay, so the Lions are going to have to make some tough choices. Kennedy feels like he could be a lock, but will someone else join him? The Lions could have to keep multiple players to help their passing attack if that many impress them, so it will be interesting to see who can stay.

How Many Bubble Players Impress?

The Lions have had a pretty tight bubble for a few weeks, but there’s been some players who may have broken through like John Cominsky on defense and Devin Funchess on the offensive side of the ball.

In spite of this, there’s a chance for others to step up and continue to make a statement about their place on the roster. Who can get that done, and what are they able to do? This game will give those players a chance in the second half to make a final case to stand out, and the Lions will want to see them do so for their overall roster depth.

