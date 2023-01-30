Lions Gain 2 New Pro Bowlers Following Eagles Advancing to Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles’ commanding 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship was actually a win for the Detroit Lions as well.

While the Lions didn’t play on NFL’s championship Sunday this year, the NFC game result did help benefit them as well as a few of their deserving players to crack the Pro Bowl.

Detroit’s pair of offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were both Pro Bowl first alternates. With Philadelphia’s win, each has been elevated to the game, and now can call themselves Pro Bowl players.

As Twitter user West Side Lions pointed out, the development was a big one for the pair.

With the Eagles winning. The lions will now have Penei Sewell and Amon Ra St Brown filling in for pro bowl roster spots. That puts the Lions at 3 pro bowlers this year. — West Side Lions (@LionsWestside) January 29, 2023

“With the Eagles winning, the Lions will now have Penei Sewell and Amon Ra St Brown filling in for Pro Bowl roster spots. That puts the Lions at three pro bowlers this year,” the account tweeted.

The pair will now join center Frank Ragnow as Pro Bowlers for the team this season, and it’s easy to see how both deserved the honor they were bestowed. While Ragnow was the only Lions player to not have alternate status, the only thing that matters is the Lions will be getting three deserving players into the game this year.

In terms of future building for Detroit, this news is very significant for the team, indeed. Now, the Lions have a roster with multiple Pro Bowl talents.

Tough Sewell Enjoyed Solid 2022 Season

There’s no question that Sewell managed to have an impressive season on the field and dominate in his second year, which led to him trending as a Pro Bowl alternate.

As a result of this news, it was no surprise to see him do enough to earn a Pro Bowl alternate nod, and now eventual advancement to the game. This season, Sewell played in 18 games. He has one catch for nine yards and a first down in one of the most exciting moments for the Lions all year.

Play

Penei Sewell CATCHES PASS TO ICE THE GAME Discord Server: discord.gg/highlightheaven Clip Channel: youtube.com/c/HighlightHeaven2 Gaming Channel: youtube.com/c/HHG01 TikTok: tiktok.com/@highlight.heaven Business Email: highlightheavenbusiness@gmail.com Twitter: twitter.com/highlghtheaven Instagram: instagram.com/highlght.heaven/ Twitch: twitch.tv/highlightheaven Patreon: patreon.com/highlightheaven (All rights go to ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, Amazon, NFL Network, Universal Music Group, the NFL, USFL, FCF, NCAA, XFL, NBA, NHL, MLB & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and… 2022-12-11T21:06:09Z

Many, including Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, pointed out Sewell’s stardom early in the season relative to what he was doing at offensive tackle.

.@Lions @peneisewell58 is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need. #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/e1wGGZYNH9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 29, 2022



.

“Lions’ Penei Sewell is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need,” Baldinger tweeted.

Often times, things can move incredibly fast for a young player, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It can be tough to adjust to faster and bigger players as well as a new offense coming from college. Sewell passed that test in season one, even as tough as things seemed at times.

For his work in season two, he can officially be called a Pro Bowl talent.

St. Brown Earned Pro Bowl Love With Production

This year, St. Brown did nothing to change the notion that he is a player on the rise to be taken seriously in terms of future star power in the league.

Through the end of the season, St. Brown has been the Lions’ leading receiver. He’s managed to put up 1,161 yards and six touchdowns on the season. The fact that he was able to finish over 1,000 yards was a big feather in his cap toward being thought of as an elite talent in the league. That’s especially true given the feat came in Detroit, a place not accustomed to such performances since Calvin Johnson’s retirement.

St. Brown’s best game of the year did come on Thanksgiving Day, where he went for 122 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo team. Perhaps this effort will start to get him on more national radars.

Play

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 122 yard feast on Thanksgiving | Week 12 Highlights Watch the Lions highlights from our Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. Up next: #JAXvs DET on FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-11-24T21:55:00Z

St. Brown delivered another big day for Detroit, putting up 114 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville. Perhaps the most impressive score on the day happened late in the fourth quarter on first-and-goal, when St. Brown was able to shake free and put a dagger in the Jaguars:

Along with Sewell, St. Brown is one of the best up-and-coming youngsters in the league, so it’s nice to see them earn this deserving honor for their play and getting the credit they deserve.