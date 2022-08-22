Dan Campbell Provides New Update on Backup Quarterback Battle

The biggest question on the Detroit Lions right now seems to be what the team will do at backup quarterback. So far, there hasn’t been a great answer.

With only a few weeks that until cuts are due, there might not be any change to the status of the battle. That’s according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Speaking to the media including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com on Monday, August 22, Campbell said that the duo remains “neck and neck” in the battle at this point in time.

Campbell said the backup QB job between David Blough and Tim Boyle is neck and neck heading into final preseason game. Still deciding who will play with starters in Pittsburgh with Goff not playing. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 22, 2022

The fact that neither player has distinguished themselves at this point is a bit concerning for Detroit. The Lions likely wanted to have a clear-cut leader for the role, but neither seem to have run away with things.

Campbell, of course, isn’t going to be too public when it relates to his team. Even such, the admission that the pair is still locked in a battle is notable. Typically honest, Campbell likely provided the biggest hint that the Lions aren’t completely sold on either player yet.

A bit more clarity could be set to surface in the coming days, however.

Boyle in Line to See Starter Snaps vs. Steelers

While there might not be a leader in the clubhouse for the role, Boyle could be in line to see significant action in the final preseason game.

With starters set to play a half, Jared Goff will not play at quarterback. This gives someone the opportunity to make a roster statement, and according to Campbell, the first crack could go to Boyle. Benjamin Raven tweeted about that.

sounds like the early plan is for QB Tim Boyle to start this weekend. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) August 22, 2022

“Lions’ Dan Campbell says the starters will play in Game 3 of the preseason this weekend in Pittsburgh. Adds that Jared Goff will not play, and no, the QB won’t be able to change his mind. Sounds like the early plan is for QB Tim Boyle to start this weekend,” Raven tweeted.

Such a situation would be a vote of confidence for Boyle, who had the slightly better day of the two in Week 2 of the preseason.

Lions Quarterbacks Undistinguished Into Finale

This past weekend, it was an important game for both Blough and Boyle. Once again, neither distinguished himself in a huge way at quarterback with average days on the field.

Blough played the first half and would finish 16-22 for 76 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Boyle would finish with 99 yards on 12-15 passing with 1 touchdown. While it might seem as if Boyle played better, the play of both players is simply average at best. The Lions may want to consider dealing a late pick or a bubble player for a better backup option to help the team.

Even such, the Lions are going to continue to see what they have to work with. Heading into another week, the team isn’t seeing much of a change at the quarterback spot at all.

