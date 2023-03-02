Quarterback in-Focus for Lions’ Brass as Top Prospect Meets With Team

The Detroit Lions have been one of the more interesting teams to ponder this offseason, given they has the chance for plenty of fixes on the roster and a seemingly bright future.

One spot that many have wondered if the team could choose to upgrade is quarterback. With lots of intriguing prospects in the mix this year and given the team has two picks within the top 20 selections of the draft, many think the team could pounce on someone they like.

A player who could make sense is Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Already, Richardson is getting a closer look from nearly half the teams in the league during the NFL combine, and the Lions are no exception to that. As Jordan Schultz of The Score reported, Detroit was amongst the teams sitting down with Richardson at the combine.

Where this situation becomes even more interesting for Detroit involves the way the team’s brass has been speaking around the NFL combine. Listening to the front office, it’s clear the position could be in-focus firmly within the draft this year.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked on CBS Sports about the position, and after praising Jared Goff, he admitted the spot is one of need that the team will be evaluating given where they’re at.

“First of all, (Jared) Goff did a heck of a job for us. What he’s done is (become) our guy. He’s bought us time here. We believe we can win with Goff. In the meantime, we also know he’s not going to be here for the next 10 years, I mean, it’s not like Goff’s a rookie. So certainly our eyes are potentially on a quarterback. Question is, where do you acquire that at? That’s something Brad (Holmes) and I kick around all the time. But we don’t feel like we’re pressed right now. But that doesn’t mean our eyes aren’t on a quarterback,” Campbell said on the show.

Add these comments up along with the Richardson meeting, and it sure seems as if the Lions are going to do a deep diligence at the position. That might only be seen as more of the case when listening to their general manager speak.

Brad Holmes Sounds Open to Quarterback Addition

Much like Campbell, Brad Holmes had a lot to say about the Lions potentially adding a quarterback this offseason, and it sounds as if the possibility is there for a move at the position.

Speaking with Good Morning Football, Holmes was asked about an upgrade at quarterback. As he says, it has to be something that meshes with the team, but it’s a spot of need on the roster given what played out just last offseason.

“It just has to make sense. Obviously we like Jared (Goff). He’s our starter, but we don’t have a lot behind him,” Holmes told Peter Schrager. “We were kind of sliding into home plate out of training camp trying to find a backup quarterback. We get Nate Sudfeld and he did a nice job for us, but we’ve had these open, transparent conversations about we’re happy with Jared, he’s our starter but we need to add some pieces in that room overall. Whether it’s in free agency or the draft, we just got to get somebody and continue to develop.”

It’s looking pretty clear that the Lions are going to be in the market for something at the position, and that is pretty notable heading toward the offseason. A more stable option with Goff figures to be on the table.

Whether that’s in the draft or free agency will remain to be seen, and likely be the biggest bit of intrigue left to sort out at the position in the weeks ahead.

Lions Have Big Decision With Anthony Richardson

Drafting a quarterback with the sixth-overall pick or even 18 is not without risk for Detroit, so fans may want to temper their expectations for an earth-shattering move from the franchise.

The Lions have more pressing needs than a quarterback, and a high draft pick would be unlikely to see the field in any capacity for at least a couple seasons. Still, the Lions have four picks within the first two rounds, and if they believe an elite player like Richardson or someone of his class is the best answer at the position, the gamble could pay off.

The better call overall could be banking on the team picking up a player a bit further down the board with upside, such as injured Tennessee starter Hendon Hooker. Already, Hooker was spotted cozying up to team management at the Senior Bowl.

Detroit will have a major call to make at the position, but it sure sounds as if a shoe could be set to drop soon at the position. That could be more than true now that the decision makers have finally broken their silence.