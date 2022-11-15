NFL Insider Offers Major Update Regarding Lions Quarterback Plan

The Detroit Lions have multiple major challenges this offseason, and perhaps the biggest decision they will have to make is what happens at quarterback.

Jared Goff has done a decent job leading the team so far this season, but even though that’s been the case, the Lions haven’t won a lot of games. The team should be in play for a top draft pick, and there are slated to be plenty of good quarterbacks available.

So will one of them land in Detroit, or is Goff still the guy moving forward? At the very least, is there a change on the horizon?

Recently, Heavy.com NFL insider Matt Lombardo was asked the question in a mailbag segment about Goff, and provided an interesting answer after chatting with an NFL agent who has an ear to the ground about the offseason already.

As was explained, Goff is far from safe in Detroit right now.

“Absolutely not,” an agent familiar with the quarterback market, and the Lions’ thinking, told Heavy. “He hasn’t done nearly enough, and they are going to be within range to get one of the top quarterbacks coming out [in the 2023 draft].”

For this reason, Lombardo goes on to predict that Goff’s days could be numbered in the Motor City, perhaps barring a late-season turnaround.

“Barring some miraculous turnaround from Goff — and even then, the cap space is far more valuable from a team-building standpoint than a middling veteran quarterback — it would seem the former No. 1 overall draft pick is entering his final nine games in a Lions uniform,” Lombardo wrote.

Even if the Lions move on from Goff, the team could keep him around as the backup, however he would be expensive. At that point, the Lions might find moving on to be a bit easier if they do elect to go away from Goff.

Whatever happens, it will be interesting to see if Goff returns to Detroit or not, and if the team goes in on a new option to perhaps replace him.

Many seem to think that could be the case when the offseason gets going, especially if the Lions keep a couple high draft picks.

Goff Enjoying Decent 2022 Season With Lions

The Lions have seen their quarterback do a decent job this season all things considered. Goff has been far from the biggest problem that the Lions have had, even though he has struggled at times.

So far this season through Week 10, Goff has thrown for 2,277 yards, 15 touchdown and seven interceptions. Goff has struggled with turnovers and fumbles through the last few weeks of the season, but in a two game win streak for Detroit, has three scores to just one interception.

While Goff has played decently, the game against Chicago offered a glimpse at the excitement a young quarterback can provide. Justin Fields has to hone his skills, but is a big play waiting to happen.

Goff calmly helped the Lions win the game, but has not been nearly as dynamic this season. There could be a thought that the Lions need to get a more dynamic talent to build around for the future.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on the change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

Goff may or may not come back to the Lions this offseason, so it will be interesting to see if the team elects to bring him back or not or go forward with another player.