Quintez Cephus Makes Promise After Injury: ‘I’ll Be Back Stronger’

The Detroit Lions have lost yet another key contributor to injury during Week 5 in the form of wideout Quintez Cephus, and though the injury might be devastating to fans, the player is taking a look on the bright side.

Detroit’s top young wideout isn’t looking back at the frustration of this past weekend, but rather looking forward to channeling his energy and healing up so that he might get back on the field stronger after injury.

After news of the collarbone injury was revealed on Monday, October 11, Cephus hopped on Instagram and provided an update as shown by Chris Burke of The Athletic. Cephus offered thanks for the well-wishes, and also said he wished he could be competing with his teammates. Even such, he promised to return stronger.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and wished me well,” Cephus wrote. I wish I could be out on the field competing with my guys. Through hard work and my faith, I’ll be back stronger and better. One Pride!”

Obviously, the hope is that Cephus comes back stronger than ever and manages to be even better in the end after an unfortunate injury.

Why Cephus Injury Hurts Lions as Well as Player

The timing is horrible for this injury because it robs Cephus a chance from continuing to grow within Detroit’s offense in 2021. Thus far this season, Cephus has put together a solid campaign, having 204 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cephus was already looking to have started to show growth within his new offense, and was looking like he was developing great consistency with Jared Goff. Now, that’s going to have to wait for 2022 in order to happen.

Losing Cephus is a big blow to the Lions offense as well, given the fact that the team doesn’t have a lot of depth at wideout. Cephus was one of the team’s most consistent players at t he position, and without him, the team will be depending on names such as Trinity Benson, KhaDarel Hodge and Amon-Ra St. Brown to step up and put forth some solid statistics.

Cephus Injury Revealed as Collarbone Ailment

Unfortunately for the Lions, Cephus was revealed to be dealing with a broken collar bone on Monday, October 11. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero revealed the news, and said that it would be an extended absence for Cephus which might also become season-ending.

#Lions WR Quintez Cephus suffered a broken collarbone Sunday, source said. It'll be an extended absence and potentially season-ending for Cephus, who has been a bright spot in Detroit's challenging start. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

When Cephus didn’t return to action in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, it was about the best sign that the Lions were dealing with something that was bad. After the game on October 10, Dan Campbell told reporters that Cephus was dealing with a bad injury, but didn’t speculate past that.

As Pelissero also reported, Cehpus was set to undergo surgery and was facing a three-month absence, meaning the wideout is likely to be lost for the season barring an unexpected playoff push in the second half by Detroit.

Quintez Cephus is slated to undergo surgery and is facing a three-month recovery, source said. So unless Detroit rallies from 0-5 to make a playoff run, Cephus' season is almost surely over. https://t.co/Eo6BXwGFU0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

Clearly, the team is dealing with injuries on multiple fronts having lost cornerback Jeff Okudah and linebacker Romeo Okwara to major Achilles ailments and linemen Frank Ragnow (toe) and Taylor Decker (hand) as well. This will be yet another roadblock for the team as they chase their first win of the year.

At the very least, Cephus seems to be in a good place as he begins his rehabilitation for the future.

