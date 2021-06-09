Young Lions Wideout Having ‘Strong’ Minicamp Practices

The Detroit Lions are looking for difference makers to step up at wide receiver in 2021 given the amount of change at the position, and the team would love one of their own players to assert himself at the spot.

Detroit didn’t add a ton at wideout this offseason, and while some were likely confused by that, the move was possibly by design. The Lions have a young player in Quintez Cephus who could be expected to take the next step toward becoming elite

So far, that’s just what Cephus seems to be doing. Already, the wideout has been cited as a player who is having a very strong performance in minicamp after a good day of work on Tuesday, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Last week, after OTAs, I noted how much Victor Boldin was standing out. He still had a good practice, but man, Quintez Cephus was the guy that kept catching my eye all day today. Really strong practice for the second-year receiver. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 8, 2021

Cephus being able to have a strong start to camp and to the season would be notable, because he is one of the players the Lions are depending on stepping up in a huge way. If Cephus could assert himself, the wideout group would be deeper and all the better for it.

So far, this is good news for the Lions to see a young player step up at such a key position. The team hopes it continues well into the future and the rest of the offseason before training camp begins.

Cephus Putting in Hard Work This Offseason

Jared Goff and several teammates have been connecting already to build chemistry earlier this offseason, and the latest to show up to work out with him a few weeks back before camp was wideout Quintez Cephus.

These workouts have been at Golden West College, home of 3DQB, which is where a number of top QBs have trained, including Brees, Brady, Stafford and Tebow. https://t.co/FYj757IgNC — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 20, 2021

Cephus hasn’t only been meeting with Goff, but he’s been working hard in the facility on his physique as well, which is important to note. The Lions posted some pictures of his workouts in the building lately.

All of this is excellent news for the Lions. Cephus has shown that he has the ability to have major potential at the position, so it’s nice to see him applying himself and putting his best foot forward for the future. The Lions badly need to see Cephus develop into something considering their lack of young talent at wideout, and to see this commitment in the offseason is excellent news.

Whether Cephus can become a top dog at wideout or not remains anyone’s guess, but it’s clear he is going to continue in his strong pursuit of that goal, which should have fans very excited.

Cephus Career Stats

In college, Cephus put up a solid 1,496 yards and 9 touchdowns in a run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers offense. He’s a player that has some potential which is obvious given the numbers he put up and his work ethic and body type. So far in the NFL, Cephus has put up 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 career receptions without much run at all. He was a healthy scratch at times last season, but it’s clear those days could be over.

Cephus didn’t have a fast run at the NFL Combine running in the 4.7’s, but improved things during his early pro day with Wisconsin. More than the speed, it’s the ability of Cephus to run good routes and make solid catches which impresses. As a result of that, he could be a solid pro who sticks in the league in time if he is able to take care of his business.

Learning to be a pro is a big part of the craft, so it’s good to see Cephus stepping up and leading by example and carrying over his work to the field. That will help him as he tries to become a big piece of the puzzle for the Lions in 2021.

