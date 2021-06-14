Key Stat Shows Why Quintez Cephus Ready for Lions’ Workload

Quintez Cephus didn’t have a big season as a rookie for the Detroit Lions, but that doesn’t mean that he wasn’t productive already and isn’t set up to have a good career in his own right in the Motor City.

Cephus didn’t make many big catches or have many big games, but interestingly, the stats paint the picture of a guy who was very productive in terms of making plays on the passes that were thrown his way. Recently, Pro Football Focus showed a revealing stat which proved why Cephus is ready to take the next step on his career in 2021.

Last season, Cephus had the highest passer rating of any NFL rookie when he was targeted. That included noted division rival and stud Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings.

Highest Passer Rating when Targeted among rookie WRs in 2020: 1. DET Quintez Cephus – 120.4🦁

2. JAX Laviska Shenault Jr. – 119.0

3. PIT Chase Claypool – 116.7

4. MIN Justin Jefferson – 116.4 Will Cephus be able to carve out more of a role in the #Lions offense?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/UA1Shrc9QO — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) June 14, 2021

Cephus looks as if he is going to have a major role for the Lions this season thanks to the fact that the team lost plenty of options at wideout. That could end up being good news for the Lions given the fact that Cephus could be a hidden gem that simply needs a bigger chance to prove he is capable.

Cephus Having Strong Minicamp

Detroit didn’t add a ton at wideout this offseason, and while some were likely confused by that, the move was possibly by design. The Lions have a young player in Cephus who could be expected to take the next step toward becoming elite

So far, that’s just what Cephus seems to be doing. Already, the wideout has been cited as a player who is having a very strong performance in minicamp after a good day of work on Tuesday, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

Last week, after OTAs, I noted how much Victor Boldin was standing out. He still had a good practice, but man, Quintez Cephus was the guy that kept catching my eye all day today. Really strong practice for the second-year receiver. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 8, 2021

Cephus being able to have a strong start to camp and to the season would be notable, because he is one of the players the Lions are depending on stepping up in a huge way. If Cephus could assert himself, the wideout group would be deeper and all the better for it.

So far, this is good news for the Lions to see a young player step up at such a key position. The team hopes it continues well into the future and the rest of the offseason before training camp begins.

Cephus Career Stats

In college, Cephus put up a solid 1,496 yards and 9 touchdowns in a run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers offense. He’s a player that has some potential which is obvious given the numbers he put up and his work ethic and body type. So far in the NFL, Cephus has put up 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 career receptions without much run at all. He was a healthy scratch at times last season, but it’s clear those days could be over.

Cephus didn’t have a fast run at the NFL Combine running in the 4.7’s, but improved things during his early pro day with Wisconsin. More than the speed, it’s the ability of Cephus to run good routes and make solid catches which impresses. As a result of that, he could be a solid pro who sticks in the league in time if he is able to take care of his business.

It’s possible that the stats and numbers show that Cephus could be poised for a big elevation in terms of role in 2021.

