Lions’ Biggest Reason for Optimism Revealed for 2023 Season and Beyond

The Detroit Lions finished off a 9-8 2022-23 season, and as a result of that performance, the team has quite possibly one of the brightest futures in the entire league.

From a coaching staff with Dan Campbell and plenty of former players to a front office that has gotten the job done, the arrow is firmly in the upward position for the Lions and their future starting right now.

Why, specifically, should the Lions have so much hope? Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Jonathon Macri picked out the top reasons for optimism for each team not going to the playoffs in 2023.

For Detroit, Macri sees the team’s draft hit rate on young players under general manager Brad Holmes as the biggest bonus for the team moving forward.

“The Lions have plenty to be excited about for the future, but chief among them has to be their NFL draft hit rate over the past two seasons under Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and the rest of the management team. From Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown last season, to Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, James Houston — and even Malcolm Rodriguez and Kerby Joseph have shown promise in Year 1 — these recent draft classes are going to be a significant part of the team’s success going forward. Hutchinson (9.5) and Houston (eight), specifically, finished one and two in total sacks among rookies, with the No. 2 overall pick leading all rookies in total pressures (53) and all rookies at his position in overall grade (80.7),” he wrote in the piece.

Holmes has been phenomenal at finding talent, and the Lions have found a way to develop that said talent. In the NFL, that’s what winning is all about. Providing it can continue, the Lions will have a great chance in the future to do even more damage.

There’s quite a few reasons to believe that could be the case coming down the pipe.

2023 Draft Should Gives Lions More Optimism

With a general manager that can find talent, the Lions are seemingly in fantastic shape for the future on plenty of fronts.

Even more young talent should be entering the fray come the 2023 draft. The Lions have four picks within the first two rounds of the draft. They have a total of eight picks overall next year for Holmes to work with. Given what he has done already, optimism should be high for a repeat.

On the back end, the Lions could use big help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team has been getting pushed around at times in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end as well. Depth along the offensive line could be important for the team as well given injuries happen in the trenches.

No matter what positions the Lions choose to upgrade, the team should have major faith in the man calling all of the shots for the front office.

Lions’ 2022 Rookie Class Dominant

As Macri points out, it’s safe to say that the Lions are in great shape for their future, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Led by Hutchinson in the trenches, the Lions have seen their rookie class set the tone on the defensive side of the ball. Hutchinson has been phenomenal already, and has been joined by James Houston and Josh Paschal in terms of consistency up front.

At linebacker, Rodriguez has stepped up to look like one of the most important rookies on the team for the future. His toughness and leadership has been downright impressive. In the second level, Joseph has come on strong to look like a star in the making for many reasons.

As a whole, this is great news for the Lions. They’ve needed some talent on the defensive side that is young, and these guys will combine with names such as Alim McNeill, Jeff Okudah, Derrick Barnes and others to make the team formidable into the future.

Detroit’s young roster and their ability to find such talent in the draft leads to tons of positive thoughts about the direction of the franchise in 2023 and beyond.