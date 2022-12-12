Barry Sanders Makes Major Prediction for Lions: ‘Just Getting Started’

The Detroit Lions have shockingly begun to round into form as the 2022 season has pushed on, and as that occurs, folks simply can’t stop talking about where the team is trending the rest of 2022.

Detroit is alive and kicking in the playoff race, and might be able to eke into the postseason if they continue winning and things fall their way. More than that, though, the team is building toward what seems like a very serious future

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders sees that as the case. Like everyone, Sanders is watching the revival of the Lions, and is paying attention to what is being said about the team nationally.

On Monday, December 12, Sanders was paying attention when Mike Greenberg started discussing the Lions and called them a dangerous NFC team on Get Up. As he said, what Detroit is doing this season might be just the beginning.

Did @Espngreeny just say the @Lions might be the most dangerous team in the NFC? @GetUpESPN – We are just getting started in the D. We have 4 picks in the first 2 rounds in 2023. #Roar pic.twitter.com/ylteSejOEB — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 12, 2022

“Did Mike Greenberg just say the Lions might be the most dangerous team in the NFC (on) Get Up (on) ESPN? – We are just getting started in the D. We have 4 picks in the first 2 rounds in 2023. Roar,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders, as usual, is plugged-in and spot-on. The Lions not only have plenty to gain the rest of the 2022 season, but plenty to build on for the future as well. No matter what happens down the stretch, things have turned in a favorable way for the Lions this season and that might only be the case more for the future.

The Lions are getting their young roster a taste of a playoff push, which can be significant for them into the future. As they continue to add pieces, it’s possible they will be even tougher in the years ahead.

Arguably, there has never been a more exciting time to be a Lions fan, which is what Sanders is hinting here.

Sanders Praised Lions’ Big Win Over Vikings

Of course the centerpiece for Sanders was the fact that the Lions were able to dust Minnesota in Week 14. Sanders took in that game, and offered some big praise to the Lions for what they were able to do.

As he said, he liked Detroit’s work in all phases of the game in order to secure the major victory.

And that is all she wrote @Lions win… Just a huge game in all phases. Congrats to everyone. pic.twitter.com/41bgEkccyE — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 11, 2022

“And that is all she wrote Lions win… Just a huge game in all phases. Congrats to everyone,” Sanders tweeted.

Certainly, Sanders would know a thing or two about beating the Vikings himself. Statistically, he was a beast against Minnesota, rushing for 1,858 yards and 11 touchdowns while going for 570 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Now, though, the former runner seems to get the most joy from watching his team try to take steps forward in their rebuild.

Lions Set up for Memorable 2023 Offseason

Sanders is right to point out the fact that the team is laying the perfect groundwork for the future. As excited as fans are about the team in December, they might only need to be more fired-up about the offseason.

As it stands now, the Lions have a top 10 cap space total for 2023 already according to Spotrac, who had the team at around $24 million under the cap next offseason. It could certainly grow with more cuts and trades coming down the pipe, and there’s sure to be action once a new offseason gets going no matter how the Lions finish.

With a pair of firsts and a pair of seconds in the draft, the Lions now have a measure of control of over the 2023 draft. This is a tantalizing opportunity that Brad Holmes has to push the Lions in the direction of long-term contention.

So far, it looks as if Detroit’s picks are going to be fairly high, especially if Los Angeles continues to struggle. Minnesota’s pick may place lower than all of Detroit’s picks, especially if the Vikings continue winning games in the second half.

Regardless, the Lions seem to have hope both for the present and for the future. Strange and wonderful times for both Sanders and the fans, indeed.