Hunt Report: Tom Kennedy Should Be Lions Roster Lock After Outburst

The Detroit Lions were hunting for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 of the preseason, and managed to score it against the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit battled early, took command in the second-half, hung on late and managed to escape town with a 27-26 win and a successful hunt for the first time in the preseason under Dan Campbell.

Perhaps the best statement was made by one of the most consistent players on the roster in wideout Tom Kennedy. Once again, Kennedy was a revelation for the Lions. While he only posted 24 yards, he was able to find the 2 touchdowns that eluded him last week.

The more plays Kennedy makes, the harder it is to keep him off the roster. It’s easy to see how Kennedy could make a big impact for the Detroit offense. His ability to work routes and make plays should be a huge advantage for the Lions if he cracks the roster.

At this point, Kennedy has made the best statement of any fringe player on the offense. With big plays a common theme for him, Kennedy has to be on the roster. He looks like a very dependable player and a solid NFL veteran already.

What else was learned from this game? Here’s a look at some other themes.

Austin Bryant Looks Ready for Big Year

If Austin Bryant was on the roster bubble, forget about it now. Not only did he have a great week in camp, but he turned loose on the field with 2 sacks against the Colts’ offense.

Here’s a look at Bryant getting after it for his first sack:

Not only is Bryant a lock for the roster, he could be a player that manages to have a big breakout season. He is gritty and physical, and seems to have a nose for the pocket as well. That’s great news for the depth of the team.

Detroit’s Backup Quarterback May Be Outside Roster

It was an important day for both David Blough and Tim Boyle. Once again, neither distinguished himself in a huge way at quarterback with average days on the field.

Blough played the first half and would finish 16-22 for 76 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Boyle would finish with 99 yards on 12-15 passing with 1 touchdown. While it might seem as if Boyle played better, the play of both players is simply average at best. The Lions may want to consider dealing a late pick or a bubble player for a better backup option to help the team.

Lions MVP: Running Backs

The Lions want to be a physically imposing team, and this game gave a good road map to how they could get it done in the future. Their running backs across the board were elite.

As a team, the Lions ran for a bruising 175 yards, and even had an 18 play, 9:32 minute drive to take the lead late in the quarter. The play at the spot was highlighted by Justin Jackson (54 yards), Craig Reynolds (37 yards) and Godwin Igwebuike (32 yards, 1 touchdown).

Lions’ Stat of the Game

152, the total number of return yards Maurice Alexander collected. It was a huge day for Alexander, and while he didn’t have a big day at wideout, he did on special teams.

Alexander ripped off a 61 yard return, and looked very impressive with his speed and ability to break free from the pack. He had folks talking about the impact he made with moves such as this:

Alexander’s big day could end up as the second biggest statement of the afternoon for the Lions, which could be huge for Detroit’s offense and special teams moving forward.

