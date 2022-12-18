Lions Prove ‘SOL’ Mantra Might Be on the Brink With Stunning Victory

The Detroit Lions came into Week 15’s game against the New York Jets with a big opportunity, and teams from the past wouldn’t have run with that opportunity.

After being shut down most of the day on offense, Detroit found a way to pop one key play to break through on offense. Brock Wright hauled in a 51 yard pass and took it to the house. Then, the Jets missed a potential game-tying 58 yard field goal as time expired. Detroit walked away with a clutch 20-17 win.

It was the kind of exchange that fans have not seen in Detroit through the years. Typically, the Lions lose in blowout fashion when they get shut down on offense. Teams find a way to make improbable field goals or plays on offense that mean more heartbreak.

Instead, in a season of change, the Lions have flipped the script one more time. They somehow found a way to win a game that they have lost all the time during their history.

The ‘Same Old Lions’ mantra has been one that is hard for the franchise to kick through the years, but this game might prove that is it finally on the brink. Sometimes, all a team needs is a good run of luck. That’s what the team managed to get in this game, one that they have lost multiple times in the past.

At 7-7, the Lions are right there in the wild card race. They will finish with three teams under .500 left on the schedule. This stretch will also determine where the Lions are at, considering they have struggled in similar situations historically.

That doesn’t seem to matter to this young roster, who is hot and playing inspired football. After another massive win, the sky is looking like the limit for how far this team might be able to go.

What else was learned from this game? Here’s a look at some lessons off a massively successful road hunt for Detroit.

Dan Campbell Almost Whiffed Another Key Call

Earlier this season, Dan Campbell lamented frustration after allowing Minnesota to win a game after missing a 54 yard field goal. This time, the same thing nearly happened to Campbell.

Instead of punting the ball and forcing the Jets to drive the ball deep, Campbell elected to go for the long field goal. It cost Detroit badly as Michael Badgley wasn’t able to make the kick and came up well short. The Jets turned that exchange into a quick touchdown to take a 17-13 lead.

Campbell has had a better feel on in-game situations, but this oversight nearly cost his team dearly again. Seeing what happens with the decision making down the stretch will be important to watch.

The Lions Need Help Within the Secondary

A win is a win, and the Lions will take it and move on. Even though this is the case, the team’s defense continues to scuffle in one key way. Their secondary has struggled mightily

Zach Wilson, who was much-maligned heading into this matchup, threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Multiple completions were on under-throws, and featured players out of position or struggling to tackle on the back end.

In the draft, the Lions are going to need secondary help in a big way. They are opportunistic and make gritty plays, but they still struggle stopping teams consistently. It may lead to tough moments down the stretch or in the playoffs, but that will be a worry for another day.

Romeo Okwara’s Dominant Return Fueled Lions’ Defense

Detroit’s secondary struggled all day long, but their defensive front didn’t. The Lions collected a total of four sacks on the day and put a ton of pressure on Zach Wilson all day long.

Leading the charge here was Romeo Okwara, who collected his first two sacks of the season. The final one was especially clutch given it drove the Jets backward with 1:49 left on the clock.

Okwara has been fantastic for the Lions in his career, so much so that Campbell thinks he is trending in a great direction.

“He’s an unbelievable locker room guy. he a hard worker. On top of that, (good) to have his length. He was better than he was last week. He’s gotten a little bit better. I predict he’ll be even better next week in Carolina,” Campbell said.

In this game, the Lions leaned on Okwara, and he was fantastic. A great comeback for a fantastic and important player.

Lions’ MVP: Brock Wright, Tight End

Tight end Brock Wright was the recipient of the gutsy fourth-and-one call for a 51 yard score that won the game, so he’s an easy MVP. Here’a a look at Wright making the play of a lifetime for the Lions:

Made the Wright play on 4th down!#DETvsNYJ | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/RkLdogmS3S — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

Wright would finish with one catch for 51 yards, and this performance came in crunch time after a tough drop. He’s also a rock-solid blocker for Detroit’s ground game and is filling in admirably at tight end.

All told, the Lions would never have been in the position they were to win without Wright. It was a huge play for the young player, and it will ensure he is in the annals of Detroit history if the Lions find a way to keep winning.

Lions’ Stat of the Game

Zero, that was the number of turnovers the Lions had on the day. The way to win a close game is to take care of the football. The Lions did it, while the Jets had an interception that cost them three points. That was the difference in the game.

Though Jared Goff didn’t have his biggest statistical day ever with just 252 yards passing and one touchdown, he also didn’t make the critical mistake. That’s all a quarterback has to do on the road.

Lions’ Quote to Note

“That just shows we’re getting more mature and getting more disciplined in the critical moments. That’s big.” -Dan Campbell. After the game, the Lions clearly were fired up about their ability to close a close game. As Campbell knows, this could point to major progress for the team. The way the team won could point to progress for the rest of the season.