Hunt Report: Lions Defense Shows Tangible Signs of Hope in Loss

While the Detroit Lions were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final preseason game, it wasn’t due to the play of their defense.

Unlike last season, the Detroit defense was impressive when the starters were in the game, and showed some tangible signs of growth despite a 19-9 loss on the field.

The Lions only surrendered 19 total points on the day, and were bitten by 4 field goal kicks from Chris Boswell. The team’s defense only allowed 57 total rushing yards and was solid on the back end most of the day. In terms of pocket pressure, the Lions did a nice job as well, led again by rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

If the team had a problem in 2021, it was their inability to collapse the pocket and rush the passer. The Lions did that nicely early on, forcing multiple penalties as well as getting after it.

Overall, these were positives for the Lions relative to what they have been in the past. With more starters in on offense, this game could have ended much differently than it did in terms of the team’s output.

Defensively, though, it appears as if the Lions are growing. That’s big news as they get set to take on the regular season and try to start things off on the right foot.

What else was learned from the preseason finale? Here’s a look at some other ideas.

Justin Jackson Might Have a Roster Spot

Every time Justin Jackson sees the ball, he seems to make something happen in this camp and preseason, and as a result, it’s tough not to think he has a future with the team. That’s especially true after an impressive catch-and-run.

During this game, Jackson had an impressive output. He rushed for a team-high 44 yards on 8 carries and also hauled in 2 passes for 39 yards to lead all Detroit pass catchers on the day. Jackson has NFL experience and has been hard to ignore. That should help him stick on the Detroit practice squad at the very least, if not the team.

Detroit’s Backup Quarterback Isn’t on the Team

While others on offense may have won a job, both Tim Boyle and David Blough might have lost them. The Lions quarterbacks were a combined 22-47 for 224 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Boyle struggled in a big way, and may have lost his grip on the backup job which he may have had a slight advantage on going in. This interception was bad news for his day:

Blough led the team to a late touchdown. If the team goes with an incumbent backup, it should be him. Still, it’s not as if Blough looked irreplaceable. The Lions should scour the market and find a capable backup in the event Jared Goff goes down in 2022. This game didn’t help the case of either player.

The Lions Ended the Preseason Healthy

While the team’s 1-2 record may have been uninspiring overall, the Lions were still learning about their roster, playing backups and rotating folks in and out. The best news? The team exits camp and the preseason healthy.

Outside of the injuries they already had on the roster, it doesn’t seem as if the team lost any other starters or key players this preseason. Given what happened elsewhere around the league, it’s a big development. Injuries killed Detroit’s 2021 season early on, so for the team to emerge from this period in decent shape is great news.

Lions Stat of the Game: 4

That’s the number of third down conversions the Lions had on the afternoon, far too small a total for the game.

Detroit was just 4-17 on third down, and offensively, needs to find a way to move the chains more. That was especially true of both backup quarterbacks, both of whom struggled in this aspect. The Lions need to improve this number greatly during the regular season.

Lions MVP: Jeff Okudah, CB

In a game that Jeff Okudah had to have, the cornerback looked solid, putting up 2 tackles as well as a solid pass breakup which showcased his ability to be sticky on the receiver and play tight to the ball.

The Lions need Okudah to have a big season this year, and this game offered some major hope that Okudah can help provide it in the second level. If the Lions were looking for some separation in this game at cornerback, it might have come.

