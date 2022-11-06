Lions Rookie Class Leads in Upset Win, Shows Biggest Hope for Future

The Detroit Lions haven’t had much hope during the 2022 season, but as the year continues on, it’s becoming clear that the team’s rookie class is perhaps the biggest reason for optimism.

Detroit scored a huge upset win over the spiraling Green Bay Packers, and managed to make just a few more plays amid a 15-6 game to win. The 2022 rookie class, once again, managed to be the reason the team was able to get over the top.

Early on, the Lions’ defense played the Packers very tight, and safety Kerby Joseph stepped up and made a huge play, picking off a jump ball. Later on, as Green Bay was driving, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stepped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass and picked it off shockingly.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions managed to get some huge catches from James Mitchell, the backup tight end who was thrust into a bigger role after the team’s big trade early in the week.

This class, along with the 2021 class, is going to be key if the Lions want to turn around their fortunes in the future. The work of Joseph, Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez, Mitchell and eventually Jameson Williams will be key to seeing how the team finishes off the rest of the season.

While much has been made of the pain of this season, the eyes remain on the future. These serious rookies offer the Lions the chance at some serious hope. They have played a role in some big moments already, and now have a win under their belt that they directly contributed to.

That’s a big development for the Lions as they move on the rest of the year and try to build their franchise in a positive direction. What else was learned in the second successful hunt of the year? Here’s a look.

Derrick Barnes Enjoyed Best Game for Lions

The Lions have been looking for players to step up on defense, and linebacker Derrick Barnes stepped up and delivered. The second-year player finally showed the kind of tools that made him a fourth-round pick of the team.

As a whole, Barnes had 12 tackles on the day and made a great stick at the goal line as well as collected a sack on the day. It is refreshing to see the Lions get some great play out of a second-year defender that needs to step up in a major way. Give Barnes credit for setting the tone.

Barnes

Lions’ New Tight Ends Showed up Big

The week the Lions moved on from T.J. Hockenson, all eyes were on his replacements, and the group wasted no time making some big plays.

Early in the game, the Lions were able to get a critical touchdown from Shane Zylstra, who was activated for the game on Sunday. Zylstra managed to get himself wide open in the end zone and make a play.

From there, with the Lions needing a score later in the game, Mitchell stepped up in a big way with a red zone snag of his own.

Mitchell came up with another clutch catch late on a third down for Detroit as well. The Lions offense didn’t seem to be hurt that much by the loss of Hockenson, and this duo proved it with a pair of red zone scores. It was a welcomed show this week for the Lions, who needed help at the position.

Jared Goff’s in a Better Place Than Aaron Rodgers

While the Lions typically lose close games to the Packers just like this one, the difference in this game was quarterback play. Perhaps stunningly, it wasn’t in Green Bay’s favor at all when many would have assumed it would be.

Aaron Rodgers is struggling, and rarely do fans see a game where the future Hall of Fame quarterback has three interceptions on the day. Rodgers didn’t look happy with his wideouts, and the struggle was real for the quarterback who only threw for 291 yards on the day.

Jared Goff didn’t have a huge day either, but he made the two throws he needed to in the red zone to get the team a pair of touchdowns. He made the kind of good decisions near the end of the game that helped the Lions when he needed to. Rodgers didn’t seem to have the same attention to detail he usually does.

Rodgers is heading toward an uncertain future, and the Lions might be in better shape right now with Goff under center than Green Bay is with an aging player at a tough position to play.

Lions’ MVP: Kerby Joseph, Safety

The rookie out of Illinois had himself another big day with takeaways in Week 9, and continued a theme of making some big plays when the ball comes in his kitchen.

Joseph was playing defense for the Lions in the first half against Rogers, and was the lucky beneficiary of an erratic pass which deflected into the air and then into his arms.

Later on, Joseph made another pick of a Rodgers pass, and was dominating on the day for the Lions. He would leave late and go into concussion protocol, but the damage was done by the star defender. It was another impressive day for the rookie.

Joseph looks very comfortable in the league, and is gaining in confidence as his first season moves forward.

Lions’ Stat of the Game

Three, that’s the number of turnovers the Lions forced on the day. The team has found takeaways hard to come by this season, but it always seemed as if they could get a few sudden changes, that would be huge for them and lead in a winning effort.

This week, the Lions made the opposition make plenty of mistakes, and they managed to finish things off well. The fact that the Lions stopped the Packers short in the red zone and forced the turnovers ended up playing a huge role for the team by the end.

Lions’ Quote to Note:

“I’m proud of our guys. They just don’t go away. We made one more play today.” -Dan Campbell. After the game, Campbell admitted that the Lions finally were able to make the last stop of the game when in the past, they haven’t been able to get things done at all. As he said, that grit and ability to stick with it was huge.