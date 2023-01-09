Lions Re-Sign Fan Favorite, Former Late-Round Pick to Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions just finished up the 2022-23 season, and have begun to attend to their first order of offseason business.

That, of course, involves revealing their reserve and future signings for the roster. All of the players who comprise that list may seem unimportant or fly under the radar, but they play a vital depth role for the team and often become future stars.

This year, the Lions revealed the signings of 10 players to such deals. Wideout Maurice Alexander, running back Jermar Jefferson, wideout Stanley Berryhill, wideout Tom Kennedy, offensive lineman Obinna Eze, offensive lineman Darrin Paulo, safety Brady Breeze, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, cornerback Khalil Dorsey and cornerback Jarren Williams make up the list.

#Lions signed the following players to a Reserve/Future contract: pic.twitter.com/WWZyAmTLZz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

Often times, reserve signings are a start to the team’s practice squad in a new year, or make up players who have finished the season on the practice squad. Once again, that is the case in this scenario for Detroit.

The Lions have received some big practice squad contributions in the past, including this season where edge rusher James Houston was activated and contributed eight vital sacks for the team down the stretch.

A few of the more interesting players on this list have already proven capable of big production for the Lions in the past.

Kennedy Made Clutch Catch for Lions

On this list, the biggest headliner is going to be Kennedy, given he has proven he can be dependable for the team in the past. This season, he even proved it during the regular season instead of just the preseason.

On third-and-eight late in the fourth quarter in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, the Lions hit a big play with Kennedy over the middle, who shook free and managed to wiggle for 44 yards and get near the red zone. Eventually, the Lions would pay the play off with the game-winning score in a 31-30 win.

With the game on the line, Kennedy stepped up and managed to make a major play for Detroit:

Mr. Dependable. 44 yards on the 3rd down conversion to Tom Kennedy#DETvsCHI | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/EqZbCOsfHB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2022

Coming through training camp, Kennedy was making all the big plays for the Lions, and he managed to make his way back to the team and finally got to show his stuff. For this reason, it was great to see the Lions keep him around for the future once again.

Kennedy has just 14 receptions for 195 yards in his NFL career, but his gritty demeanor and do-it-all attitude makes him a fan favorite. Combined with this important catch,

Jermar Jefferson Getting Chance to Stay

While many names like Alexander, Eze and Taylor have made waves in the past, Jermar Jefferson is probably the next biggest name to headline this list for the Lions purposes in 2023 other than Kennedy.

Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Oregon State, Jefferson was released in a surprising move before cuts this year. He cleared waivers, so the Lions brought him back to the practice squad

Jefferson never figured to be in play for many snaps given the depth in front of him, but the thought was he could see a role as part of a larger platoon at running back. Last season, he impressed at times on the field when he did see action, as he proved with a nice 28 yard run against Pittsburgh on first down in the second quarter:

Play

Jermar Jefferson INSANE 28 YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN vs Steelers 2021-11-14T18:49:01Z

In 2021 as a rookie, Jefferson put up 74 yards and two touchdowns. He was the victim of an injury late in the year that may have stunted his development. The hope was that with time for Jefferson to heal and adjust, he could have been moving in the right direction to make waves.

With news that he is coming back surfacing, the Lions could be setting up to give him another chance in the future. This offseason, much remains uncertain at running back, so it will be interesting to see where Jefferson is within the pecking order.