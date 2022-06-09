Former Rival General Manager Pays Lions Major Complement for Future

The Detroit Lions, like most of the NFC North, are embarking on a rebuild. The team is ahead of some of their competition in that aspect, though, given they had a year head start on their rivals.

While Detroit struggled on the field in 2021, they’ve taken some major steps forward in the offseason, and that’s something which even general managers that used to compete against them can recognize.

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Doug Kyed took a closer look at trying to figure out what team could become this year’s Cincinnati Bengals and perhaps go worst to first in order to achieve major playoff success. In the piece, Kyed talked with Rick Spielman, former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, to get answers. Spielman was fired this past offseason, so he’s had a front-row seat to the ups and downs of the Lions.

As expected, there wasn’t a ton of love for the Lions in the piece as a whole, and attention in terms of teams ready to take the next step focused elsewhere. Spielman, however, did offer a candid answer on where he thinks Detroit is at. As he said, while it could be a longer process to winning, the team could have enough to keep things interesting right now.

“Lions are not there yet, but they got a ton of young weapons on the offensive side of the ball. If (running back D’Andre) Swift can stay healthy and Chark that they signed and (rookie wide receiver Jameson) Williams and (tight end T.J.) Hockenson. It depends if (Jared) Goff is that future franchise quarterback or not. Their defense should be better, but I think the Lions are going to be a lot better than people think too,” Spielman said in the piece of the Lions.

Spielman, of course, it should be noted, is the brother of Lions advisor Chris Spielman. As a result, he could have a better grasp of what’s going on in the building than many, making his words carry extra weight. To that end, he sees the team as dangerous now while being potentially even more dangerous in the near future.

Lions fans will take this praise for sure, as it’s become a theme this offseason for the team. Finally, it seems, there is the faintest glimmer of hope for the moribund football team from the Motor City in national circles.

How Lions Have Reshaped Their Team This Year

It’s taken a few offseasons full of work for Brad Holmes to restructure the Lions, but in 2022, he has made some major headway. Detroit’s work started early, and it began with re-signing multiple in-house free agents. Before free agency got going, the Lions had brought back names like wideouts Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds, safety Tracy Walker, defensive lineman Charles Harris and linebacker Alex Anzalone. In terms of outside spending, Detroit didn’t do much, adding wideout DJ Chark to the offense and linebackers Chris Board and Jarrad Davis, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Mike Hughes. All are underrated players who could break out for the Lions in 2022.

When the draft came around, the Lions stuck with the plan as well. They landed strong Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan in a stroke of luck, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day in round three, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added James Mitchell, a tight end from Virginia Tech, Malcolm Rodriguez, an Oklahoma State linebacker and James Houston, a Jackson State linebacker. Chase Lucas, a cornerback from Arizona State, was the team’s final selection.

As a whole, combined with how the 2021 season finished, the additions as well as the way the roster is set up could have the Lions in pretty good shape moving forward for this coming season.

Lions Future Rebuild Timeline Examined

In terms of when the Lions could contend and firmly exit the rebuild stage, Spielman could be right. Detroit’s schedule is a plus for 2022 in several ways which could help them contend if things go right, but 2023 could be the year to watch for the team. The Lions will have another full offseason of draft picks and signings, and will be able to continue to clear cap space in order to make moves for better depth. Some spots on the defense still seem weak and might need more upgrades for the Lions to contend more seriously in the league for titles and the playoffs. There is also the elephant in the room at quarterback, and whether or not a rookie will be part of the plan moving forward for the team.

As a whole, most folks would be happy if the Lions exceeded expectations this year. If they manage to, it might only serve to give everyone more good feelings for the future they could be poised to build in the long-term.

