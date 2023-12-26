Ex-Lions Kicker Riley Patterson Signs With New Team

Kicker Riley Patterson has found a new home. The Cleveland Browns announced on December 25 that they signed the veteran kicker to their practice squad.

The Browns added Patterson less than a week after the Detroit Lions released the kicker. Fellow veteran Michael Badgley has kicked for Detroit the past two games.

Cleveland has received superb kicking from Dustin Hopkins this season. But Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

The Browns have a quick turnaround in Week 17, as they will face the New York Jets on Thursday, December 28.

Browns Sign Former Lions Kicker Riley Patterson to Practice Squad

Patterson possesses a better field-goal percentage this season than last year when he kicked for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he’s struggled on extra-point attempts.

In two of Patterson’s last three games with Detroit, he missed 2 out of 3 extra-point tries.

After going 1-for-2 on extra points in Week 14, the Lions elevated Badgley for the Denver Broncos matchup in Week 15.

The following week, the Lions activated rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker from injured reserve. To make room for the first-year signal caller, the Lions made a choice at kicker, which resulted in Patterson’s release.

Patterson, though, may get an immediate chance to play again this season. Hopkins didn’t practice on December 25 or 26 because of his left hamstring issue.

Patterson has made 15 of 17 field-goal attempts (88.2%) and 35 out of 37 extra points (94.6%) this season. With the Jaguars last season, he posted an 85.7% field-goal percentage and 97.3% extra-point success rate.

Before kicking for the Jaguars in 2022, Patterson made his NFL debut with the Lions during 2021. He went 13-for-14 on field goals and 16-for-16 on extra points in 7 contests that season.

Lions Extra-Point Woes Continued in Week 16

Badgley didn’t experience any hiccups in his 2023 Lions debut, as he made all 6 of his extra points against the Broncos. He didn’t attempt a field goal in the victory.

However, Badgley went 3-for-4 on extra points versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

Although Badgley also made his only field-goal try from 37 yards, the missed extra point nearly proved costly. The Vikings possessed the ball in the final minute of regulation with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown and extra point.

The Lions defense stopped the Vikings, though, as Detroit held on to win 30-24. The victory secured Detroit’s first-ever NFC North title.

In the wake of the division title, Badgley’s missed extra point became an afterthought. But his kicking is still something to monitor going forward.

Badgley kicked in 12 games for the Lions last season. Although he made all 33 of his extra points, he was successful on only 83.3% of his field goals. Badgley posted a 76.9% field-goal percentage on attempts beyond 39 yards.

Detroit is the fifth team Badgley has kicked for in his six-year career. He debuted with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

After three years with the Chargers, Badgley split the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In addition to Detroit, he also kicked 1 game for the Chicago Bears in 2022.

In 62 NFL games, Badgley has made 81.9% of his field goals and 96.5% of his extra points.