Michigan Lawmakers Urge Lions to Make Specific Coaching Hire

The Detroit Lions have some big decisions to make in the coming months with regards to their franchise, and it seems everyone has an opinion abut what should happen next.

That apparently isn’t limited to fans, and now politicians are getting involved as well. Recently, a group of bipartisan Michigan lawmakers found the time to draft a letter to the Lions on the importance of making their next hire be Robert Saleh.

The letter was kick started by representative Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, and thanked the Lions for committing to organizational change while making a plea for what comes next. At the heart of the plea? Robert Saleh should be the team’s next head coach.

Here’s a look at what it reads:

“We are writing today to thank you for your recent decision to make a change at manager and head coach for your franchise. These decisions are often difficult but are necessary to move forward. For many in our state, and across the globe, the Detroit Lions hold a special place in our lives. We look forward to future success through transitioning to a new manager and head coach. Speaking of head coach, we have one name in mind – Robert Saleh. A hometown hero, Robert was raised in the Dearborn community, attended Fordson High School, played his college career at Northern Michigan University, and coached at Michigan State University. Everywhere Robert has been he has achieved success. Most recently, as Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, his defense has improved across numerous categories; turnovers, sacks, and yards allowed per game. He has built and maintained one of the best defenses in the league. Recently, Richard Sherman spoke up about Coach Saleh’s ability to overcome setbacks stating,“He doesn’t

make excuses, he makes great plans.” Robert Saleh is well-respected by the players and coaching staff across the league and is viewed as one of the brightest minds in the profession.We understand the difficulty of these upcoming decisions. As passionate and loyal Lions fans, we are asking you to hire Robert Saleh as the head coach of our team. He is the best candidate for the job and measures as such across every metric. A head coach like Robert can bring tremendous energy and heart to the franchise and would help us reach peaks that have seemed unobtainable for so long. We have an exceptional opportunity here and we trust you to make the best decision.To turn the corner and become a winning franchise, these next hiring decisions are critical. We hope that you will consider Robert Saleh as the head coach, not only for us, but for everyone across the loyal fanbase of our beloved Detroit Lions.”

There’s a long way to go before any hire is made and the first move that will have to happen is Detroit will need to add a general manager to the mix who can then interview his preferred candidates for the job. There is no doubt, however, that Saleh will be one of the favorites for this and other jobs across the league. He could be especially great if paired with a solid executive.

According to plenty of people inside Michigan and out, he should be the one getting the call when all is said and done. Even such, there’s a long way to go and there will be plenty to sort out before anything can get going on this front.

Lions Coaching Candidates

Even though many might be locked in on Saleh right now, it’s important to remember there will be tons of deserving names that surface in the coming weeks and months as it relates to who takes over next. Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith and Matt Eberflus are just a few of the names from the pro side in addition to Saleh who expect to get love. Usual college names such as Matt Campbell, Lincoln Riley and Ryan Day could attract interest from teams with vacancies as well.

As usual, the most important thing will be to watch and see who becomes general manager first. It could offer the best clue on who might take over as coach when all is said and done.

Robert Saleh Biography

As the letter correctly notes, Saleh, 41, got his coaching start in Michigan as a graduate assistant at Michigan State and Central Michigan after his playing career at Northern Michigan. To this end, he has deep football roots with the state. His NFL start came in 2005 with the Houston Texans when he was a defensive intern. He rose from that to a linebacker coach, and then coached defensive quality control with the Seattle Seahawks and then became the Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebacker coach. Finally, he was tapped by Kyle Shanahan to lead the San Francisco 49ers’ defense.

Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco have been tough and ferocious thus far in his tenure. They are known for great play in the trenches and on the back end, and Saleh’s excitement also helps the group. Last season, Saleh helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl with one of the best defenses in the league

All of that could pale in comparison to the excitement he could bring as a local man and a Lions fan getting a dream job as this letter serves to prove.

